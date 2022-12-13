GLYNT.AI Announces Key Partner and Innovation Hires for Rapid Expansion of Sustainability Data Services Around the Globe
New senior leaders support customer and partners as the market for finance-grade sustainability data market hits explosive growth in 2023
The market opportunity is very similar to the earliest days of SOX, and no one can handle this on their own. GLYNT brings the critical piece -- awesome, verified data -- to every partner engagement.”MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLYNT.AI, Inc, the leader in sustainability data services for finance and sustainability teams announced two key hires to expand and scale GLYNT’s customer and partner activity.
“Enterprise spending on climate disclosures is projected to grow to $40B by 2026, with sustainability data itself capturing more than $6B of that spend” said Chieng Moua, Chief Revenue Officer of GLYNT.AI. “As the market leader in this new class of data, we’re facing strong demand for sustainability data that is prepared as rigorously as financial data. We are delighted to welcome Ron Raczkowski as Head of Strategic Partners and Growth, and Abdullah Atek as Head of Solution Engineering and Innovation. These proven leaders bring key capabilities to the GLYNT team.”
Raczkowski joins GLYNT.AI with more than 30 years of experience in building global partner channels and technical alliance ecosystems. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Global Alliance & Channels at expert.ai, and formerly, Chief Revenue Officer – Americas Sales & Channels at Blue Prism, where he built and scaled the Americas Blue Prism partner ecosystem to more than $50M in annual revenues.
“I’m excited to be here at GLYNT,” said Raczkowski. “The market opportunity is very similar to the earliest days of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and GLYNT.AI is the only company that is focused on sustainability data that has verified compliance with regulations and accounting standards. No one can handle this type of growth on their own, and GLYNT brings a critical piece -- awesome data -- to every partner engagement.”
Atek joins GLYNT.AI, with more than 12 years of experience in solution engineering and presales. Previously Atek enabled partners and led innovative technical solutions for numerous Global 5000 customers as the Solution Engineering Lead at Blue Prism and a Solution Consultant at Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA.)
“I look forward to working with GLYNT.AI’s partners and customers,” said Atek, “enabling the operationalization of sustainability. It is not only regulatory mandates, but accounting standards and audit requirements that are driving the market. GLYNT.AI is helping businesses with an urgent strategic challenge.”
New regulations from the EU and UK have accelerated reporting timelines, including 2023 and 2024 data for many businesses. Coupled with the new ECB mandates, the number of businesses around the globe that must report their sustainability data has expanded significantly. These regulations apply to non-EU companies with significant presence in the EU. In the US, the SEC will be issuing rules on climate disclosures in the near future and in Canada the bank regulator, OSFI, has mandated climate disclosures on 2023 data.
ABOUT GLYNT
GLYNT is the first sustainability data service, enabling compliance, operational savings and climate finance opportunities for customers and partners around the globe. Our advanced machine learning accelerates and simplifies finance-grade and audit-ready sustainability data -- emissions, energy, water and waste --for finance and sustainability teams. From data capture to modern finance, GLYNT data powers the business of climate. Learn more at https://glynt.ai/
