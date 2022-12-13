For Immediate Release:

Dec. 12, 2022

Contact:

Nadia Marji CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs

(785) 338-3036

nadia.marji@ks.gov

State Tournament for “National Archery in the Schools Program” to Remain in Hutchinson

PRATT – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the Kansas State Fairgrounds and Visit Hutch are proud to announce that the Kansas “National Archery in the Schools Program” (NASP) State Tournament will remain in Hutchinson for a minimum of five years. Previously, the Kansas NASP State Tournament moved locations. However, following positive feedback from the Tournament being held in Hutchinson in 2021, the three coordinating entities quickly began discussions about a long-term agreement that would ensure continued success of the Tournament. As a result, the next State Tournament will be held March 24-25, 2023, at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, with at least four more annual Tournaments to follow.

“The central location of Hutchinson and the amenities offered at our state fairgrounds combined with the success of the 2021 event made this an easy decision for nearly all involved,” said Lyndzee Rhine, KDWP outdoor skills and recruitment coordinator. “This is an incredible program that has opened outdoor recreation opportunities for thousands of Kansas youth, and this multi-year agreement is just further evidence of the program’s value not only to participating students and schools, but also to our state.”

NASP was adopted in Kansas in 2006 and has grown exponentially since its inception. Designed to be an in-school curriculum-based archery program, NASP has been implemented at more than 350 schools and community organizations in Kansas.

“The new agreement to continue hosting the Kansas NASP State Tournament in Hutchinson is an exciting next step in the partnership that we have with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the Kansas State Fairgrounds,” said Holly Leiker, director of national sales and sports events for Visit Hutch. “We are looking forward to being able to continue welcoming these students and their families to Hutchinson over the next several years.”

Annually, the Kansas NASP State Tournament offers students the opportunity to compete and earn scholarships or personal archery equipment. The 2021 State Tournament resulted in $3,500 in scholarships and two championship bows to the top male and female archers from the event. But more than that, it is an activity that does not discriminate based on popularity, athletic skill, gender, size, or academic ability – benefits that, especially when following a pandemic, are more important than ever.

“We are extremely excited with the decision of the Kansas National Archery in the Schools Program State Tournament coordinators in choosing Hutchinson and the Kansas State Fairgrounds as its home for the next five years,” said Bryan Schulz, general manager of the Kansas State Fair. “This is the perfect fit for such a great event and our team looks forward to working with them to make this a signature event for Hutchinson and the State of Kansas.”

Across the nation, NASP is aimed at improving educational performance for students in grades 4-12. Through its curriculum, students learn focus, self-control, discipline, patience and life lessons required to be successful at any endeavor – not just sports. In Kansas alone, more than 15,000 students annually have benefited from this nationwide program.

Beyond the classroom, many schools have taken NASP to the next level, where student archers participate competitively in local and state tournaments, going as far as the NASP National Tournament.

To learn more about NASP – including how to implement NASP at a school near you – click HERE or contact Rhine at (785) 260-3033 or Lyndzee.rhine@ks.gov.

