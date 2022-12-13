Setting Out To Help Struggling Businesses This Holiday Season
Simply Be Found, a marketing platform based in Greeley, will hold a holiday membership giveaway for struggling businesses.
Wishing you all a safe & healthy holiday season. From our family at Simply Be Found, thank you for your continued support.”GREELEY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, Simply Be Found is giving 500 businesses a helping hand by providing them with free memberships to their industry-leading marketing platform. With this gift, these small businesses will not only gain access to invaluable tools that help optimize visibility across all major search engines but also get discovered by more local customers using voice search and even on maps.
— Robert Downey
Simply Be Found is passionate about helping businesses thrive, and this holiday season, they’re aiming to make a real difference. With the free memberships being provided, these businesses can seize the opportunity to get seen by potential customers in their area while also gaining valuable insight into how to make the most of their online marketing efforts.
To be eligible for one of these free memberships, businesses must meet certain criteria and apply before December 31st at https://SimplyBeFound.com/HolidayGiveBack or learn more at SimplyBeFound.com
With this heartfelt offer from Simply Be Found, local businesses can look forward to a more successful 2023! Get your business seen with the power of Simply Be Found's marketing platform today! Apply now and don't miss out on this opportunity
