Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 323,059 in the last 365 days.

‘The Citizen’s Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare’ by General Michael Flynn and Boone Cutler is Now Available

Authored by: Lt. General (retired) Michael Flynn and Boone Cutler

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combat veterans Michael Flynn, LTG U.S Army (retired) and Boone Cutler have teamed up to combine their expertise and experience to help people better understand how to navigate some of the more complex, contemporary issues facing Americans and freedom loving people everywhere.

Fifth Generation Warfare has been tearing families and neighbors apart because they are being targeted to hate one another. Now two of America’s leaders are sounding an urgent alarm and working to educate citizens on the impact of Psychological Actions in the first of an ongoing informational series entitled, ‘The Citizen’s Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare.’

This series contains well thought-out, easy-to-read diagrams to help readers effectively comprehend many of the issues plaguing America today. One such issue facing Americans is the war of narratives and perceptions being waged against our minds from multiple angles: Big Tech titans, social media algorithms, artificial intelligence manipulation, among others.

The Guide arms its readers with the knowledge to understand these tactics and empowers them to take evasive and decisive action. Better yet, it provides readers with a QR code that offers up-to-date information so they can stay in touch with the latest information to stay relevant.

As a bonus, the updates come at no additional cost once The Guide is purchased.

It is well timed as the elections are knocking on everyone’s front door. Countless ad campaigns (print, social media, radio, etc.) are riddled with these manipulative tactics designed to taint and spoil the American mindset to meet an agenda.

Pick up the easy to read Guide to learn how to start preparing for the inevitable use of Fifth Generational Warfare.

‘The Citizen’s Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare’ is available now on www.generalflynn.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and www.amazon.com.

About the Authors:

Lieutenant General Michael T. Flynn (Retired) has led a brilliant career with the United States Army. He rose through the ranks of the world’s greatest military superpower and through the highest levels of the intelligence community. He most notably served as the National Security Advisor to the 45th President of the United States.

Boone Cutler, U.S Army Sergeant (Retired) Sergeant Cutler spent a great deal of time working on the ground level of Psychological Operations missions. He observed first-hand the impact of what psychological warfare had on those who were targeted.


Media Inquiries Contact: Ann Baldwin
Baldwin Media Strategic Communications
Cell: (860) 985-5621


###

Ann Baldwin
Baldwin Media Strategic Communications
+1 860-985-5621
email us here

You just read:

‘The Citizen’s Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare’ by General Michael Flynn and Boone Cutler is Now Available

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.