‘The Citizen’s Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare’ by General Michael Flynn and Boone Cutler is Now Available
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combat veterans Michael Flynn, LTG U.S Army (retired) and Boone Cutler have teamed up to combine their expertise and experience to help people better understand how to navigate some of the more complex, contemporary issues facing Americans and freedom loving people everywhere.
Authored by: Lt. General (retired) Michael Flynn and Boone Cutler
Fifth Generation Warfare has been tearing families and neighbors apart because they are being targeted to hate one another. Now two of America’s leaders are sounding an urgent alarm and working to educate citizens on the impact of Psychological Actions in the first of an ongoing informational series entitled, ‘The Citizen’s Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare.’
This series contains well thought-out, easy-to-read diagrams to help readers effectively comprehend many of the issues plaguing America today. One such issue facing Americans is the war of narratives and perceptions being waged against our minds from multiple angles: Big Tech titans, social media algorithms, artificial intelligence manipulation, among others.
The Guide arms its readers with the knowledge to understand these tactics and empowers them to take evasive and decisive action. Better yet, it provides readers with a QR code that offers up-to-date information so they can stay in touch with the latest information to stay relevant.
As a bonus, the updates come at no additional cost once The Guide is purchased.
It is well timed as the elections are knocking on everyone’s front door. Countless ad campaigns (print, social media, radio, etc.) are riddled with these manipulative tactics designed to taint and spoil the American mindset to meet an agenda.
Pick up the easy to read Guide to learn how to start preparing for the inevitable use of Fifth Generational Warfare.
‘The Citizen’s Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare’ is available now on www.generalflynn.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and www.amazon.com.
About the Authors:
Lieutenant General Michael T. Flynn (Retired) has led a brilliant career with the United States Army. He rose through the ranks of the world’s greatest military superpower and through the highest levels of the intelligence community. He most notably served as the National Security Advisor to the 45th President of the United States.
Boone Cutler, U.S Army Sergeant (Retired) Sergeant Cutler spent a great deal of time working on the ground level of Psychological Operations missions. He observed first-hand the impact of what psychological warfare had on those who were targeted.
