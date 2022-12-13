NextgenID Awarded Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) Patent in Canada
The Canadian Intellectual Property Office has issued a patent related to NextgenID's SRIP software for multi-biometric enrollment and verification.
We utilize advanced AI/ML solutions coupled with innovative biometric and biographic technologies to maintain our global leadership in providing highly secure (IAL-3) identity proofing”FAIRFAX, VA, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXTGENID, INC, a company specializing in biometric enrollment and high assurance (IAL-3) identity proofing, announces today that The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has issued patents related to its Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) software for multi-biometric enrollment and verification.
The Canadian Intellectual Property Office has granted Patent No. 2836472, which covers the Identity Portal hardware and specialized software that form a Trusted Identity Platform. This application of technology is particularly notable as it features SRIP - Supervised Remote Identity Proofing, replacing the need for traditional "in-person" enrollment with an advanced biometric matching system, including face recognition and fingerprint scanning capabilities.
“NextgenID’s Trusted Identity Platform utilizes advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning solutions coupled with innovative biometric and biographic technologies to maintain our global leadership in providing highly secure (IAL-3) identity proofing”, said Michael Harris, Chief Technology Officer and EVP. “In 2022, NextgenID proudly unveiled our latest revolutionary product and its related identity services. By meeting world-class specifications such as NIST SP800-63-3 & FIPS 201-3 for Federal agencies in the USA and propelling industry standards to new heights, we pushed boundaries of excellence while paving a way towards replicating this success across Canada. ” Harris concluded.
NextgenID's intellectual property portfolio has strengthened further as the Canadian Intellectual Property Office grants them its latest SRIP patent, solidifying its identity, biometric, and enrollment capabilities.
“We are excited that with the addition of Canadian patents, we now have complete protection throughout North America for our innovative Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) technology," said NextgenID CEO Mohab Murrar. “With more than 20 issued patents, five granted just in the past three years, it is clear which direction NextgenID’s compass points - helping our customers with their identity challenges while maximizing market share through creative & ingenious solutions," continued Murrar.
About NextgenID’s Trusted Identity Platform
NextgenID’s Trusted Identity Platform consists of: (1) a Trusted Services Portal comprised of all the biometric, biographic, and administrative components required to support any Low, Medium, or High Assurance enrollment requirements, (2) a Trusted Services Platform which contains modules for centralized management of all deployed Portal units, hardware and software telemetry, Tenant and Workflow management, security management, call center services management and, (3) a Trusted Services Center, a call center that provides remote assistance, remote proctoring and Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) services.
About NextgenID, Inc.
NextgenID, Inc, www.nextgenid.com, is the world’s leading authority in high assurance (IAL-3) identity proofing. NextgenID’s unique offerings encompass OEM Identity Portals/kiosks and Trusted Identity Platform software. Unique to NextgenID is a patent portfolio covering Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP), a standards-based alternative to in-person high (IAL-3) assurance identity proofing services. SRIP has been written into the NIST SP 800-63A and FIPS 201-3 standards documents. NextgenID’s solution makes collecting biographic, biometric, and administrative attributes more efficient, accurate, convenient, and secure than in-person enrollment methods.
