Global Quantum Intelligence (GQI) Builds on Founders’ Combined 22 Years of Experience in Quantum Tech
Dedicated Quantum Tech Experts Help Major Industry Players, Governments and Investors
Simply put, in the quantum industry, GQI are top professionals: they know exactly what they’re talking about, they know exactly what matters, and they don’t miss a beat.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Quantum Intelligence (GQI), a market and business intelligence firm steeped in quantum technology experience and solely dedicated to this sector, has just launched and already is serving major vendors and users, as well as governments and investors keen on gathering authoritative intelligence to guide business, policy and strategic decisions.
— Dr. Stephanie Simmons, Chief Quantum Officer, Photonic Inc.
The new firm unites four well-respected businesses in the quantum industry, with 22 years of quantum experience among them: Co-founders André König, Chief Executive Officer; Doug Finke, Chief Content Officer; and David Shaw, Chief Analyst; along with Terrill Frantz, Chief Product and Technology Officer. The leadership team operates from United States and United Kingdom locations, with additional experienced team members in Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia Pacific.
“We pride ourselves on delivering unbiased quantum tech business intelligence to our clients. We have been doing this individually, through various communication channels, and now, by joining forces, we can offer clients the most authoritative data driven insights to help them navigate through this complex market. Our clients will be able to understand how quantum can impact their businesses, investments or national strategies to achieve a greater level of success,” said Doug Finke.
Major players IBM, Photonic Inc, SandboxAQ, the UK Quantum Hubs and others are early users of GQI services.
The quantum industry’s total market valuation is estimated at $10B in 2021 and expected to generate tens of billions of dollars in revenue over the coming years, yet its serious growth only began during the last decade. While there are many companies eager to jump into this burgeoning industry, the GQI team boasts 1,200 articles produced to date, over 30,000 data points, and a passionate readership audience totaling over 17,000.
GQI provides its clients an annual membership to their intelligence portal with open access to all proprietary assets, data and experts, as well as four product offerings: due diligence services for startups and investors, round tables to collaboratively explore thought leadership topics, briefings on the state of quantum, and advertising/branding opportunities.
Dr. Stephanie Simmons, Founder and Chief Quantum Officer at Photonic, noted “The quantum space is notoriously difficult to navigate. Quantum technology R&D is highly dynamic; deep details matter and there is an ever-increasing volume of noise and obfuscation. Simply put, in the quantum industry, GQI are top professionals: they know exactly what they’re talking about, they know exactly what matters, and they don’t miss a beat. They will continue to be a pinnacle resource for quantum business and technology intelligence.”
One key to GQI’s strength is its combination of three successful quantum industry resources: Doug Finke’s Quantum Computing Report, founded in 2015; André König’s Interference Advisors; and David Shaw’s Fact Based Insight. GQI covers the entire taxonomy of quantum tech including the value and supply chain, systems, computing, sensing, communications and cryptography across all relevant geographies.
“Our co-founders each have strong individual credentials, but we are taking this to a whole new level by combining our expertise. Our keenly focused industry insights and business savvy are unmatched,” said David Shaw.
Global Quantum Intelligence (GQI)
Global Quantum Intelligence (GQI) provides trusted data, insights, analysis and intelligence in quantum tech to users, vendors, governments, investors and academia globally through the leading experts & technology in the industry. GQI member gain access to the industry leading market and business intelligence portal and the company supplies four product offerings: due diligence services, round tables, briefings, and advertising/branding.
Luke Keding
HKA Marketing Communications
+1 315-575-4491
email us here