GRAZIA GAZETTE, AMERICA’S FOREMOST LUXURY SUSTAINABLE NEWSPAPER, LANDS IN ASPEN

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRAZIA USA , the cultural authority that inspires, educates, and celebrates the individuality, beauty, and elevated style of women everywhere, continues its expansion into America’s wealth circuit with the debut of the GRAZIA GAZETTE: Aspen for peak ski season in the famed mountainous resort.British supermodel, actress and activist, Jourdan Dunn, is the launch cover star for the GAZETTE, the 100% carbon neutral newspaper. In an exclusive interview titled THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS, Dunn is photographed by Ellen von Unwerth and speaks to writer Alison Tay about starting out her career alongside other models of color and the competition it created, changes the industry has made when it comes to diversity, embarking on a career in acting, lessons she has learned from her son, Riley, and using her voice on behalf of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America and to promote Black Love.Aspen, poised to be packed with tech wizards, oil and gas tycoons, real estate moguls, financiers, and producers this holiday, is the fourth location where GRAZIA USA publisher, Pantheon Media Group (PMG), has published and distributed its GRAZIA GAZETTE. After debuting in The Hamptons and at New York Fashion Week in 2021, the GRAZIA GAZETTE has also stolen a march in Los Angeles, and in Miami where it’s been published to coincide with the Formula One and Art Basel.PMG continues to innovate in the category with its offering to leading brands to access the most affluent audiences in America, said Maria Eliason, the brand’s Executive Vice President.“GRAZIA GAZETTE: Aspen is the quintessential must-read for those in Aspen for the holidays this year — and those who wish they were,” said Ms. Eliason.“Through the power of our targeted distribution in prominent markets, we deliver powerful marketing solutions to the most sophisticated brands in the world, allowing them to connect with their audiences in the places and ways that matter most to them. With Pantheon Media Group and its GRAZIA offerings, a brand’s cohesive message is doubtless created with our audience, delivering a pure and authentic connection.”The first-of-its-kind Aspen edition attracted a portfolio of luxury advertisers including Dior, Louis Vuitton, Max Mara, Meridian Jewelers and IWC Schaffhausen, among others.In the edition, Dunn also talked about how — with little left to achieve in the modeling world since being scouted by Storm Model Management in 2006 — she still experiences pinch-me moments in her career “Do you know what? It’s still seeing my face in a magazine or on a billboard,” Dunn admitted. “People say to me, ‘Jourdan I’ve seen you on the tube or on the bus or in Selfridges or in the airport.’ Even when I walk down my local high street and I’m just being Low-Key J and I see myself, I still think, ‘Oh yeah, that’s me.’”Speaking on her ambassadorship for Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, a condition that affects her son Riley, and fronting campaigns to promote Black Love, Dunn added “I think if anyone has a platform, it’s a gift. So I do believe my gift is to speak on matters like sickle cell and Black Love, and I feel if I were to not say anything, it’s a slap in the face to the universe.”Beyond the cover story, GRAZIA GAZETTE: Aspen is the complete guide to the premium holiday destination and ski resort. The edition is designed to immerse readers in Aspen’s high-end array of offerings spanning sporting, shopping, beauty and wellness, culinary, and entertainment attractions.In alignment with GRAZIA USA’s commitment to sustainability, GRAZIA GAZETTE is 100% carbon-neutral, with greener offset printing, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and no solvent in its press wash. It boasts blanket wash and coatings. What’s more, the ink is 40–60% vegetable-based, with no VOCs, heavy metals, or petroleum products. It is also fully biodegradable.ABOUT GRAZIA USAGrazia USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, Grazia. For 80 years across 23 countries, Grazia has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends. Grazia USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays. The debut print issue of Grazia USA launched in September 2021.Grazia is published as a luxury quarterly edition, with additional Grazia Gazettes published to celebrate iconic locales and memorable events. Learn more at graziamagazine.com.