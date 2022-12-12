Submit Release
Glendo watercraft check station to close for the season

  

12/12/2022 7:45:47 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department watercraft check station at Glendo Reservoir will be closing for the season starting Monday, Dec. 19. All watercraft will be permitted to launch following existing rules and regulations. 

The Whiskey Gulch, Reno and Marina boat ramp barriers will be removed by the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources and launching will be subject to ice conditions in those areas.

“Boaters and anglers, thank you for your cooperation these past few months,” said Alan Osterland, Game and Fish chief of fisheries. “The collaboration between boaters, Game and Fish and State Parks helped protect Wyoming’s waters from invasive mussels.”  

Boaters are reminded that it is a requirement that any watercraft that has been in a water infested with zebra/quagga mussels within the last 30 days undergo a mandatory inspection by an authorized inspector prior to launching in Wyoming during all months of the year.

Watercraft check stations serve as the first line of defense against aquatic invasive species. In 2023 the AIS program will increase their presence along the eastern border, with two new check stations in Lusk and Newcastle. In addition, check stations throughout the state will begin to open as early as the first week of March and will operate through November. Game and Fish will supplement the increase in check stations, hours and season with additional staffing across the state. 

Keeping AIS from spreading into and within the state is a priority for Game and Fish. As always, remember to Clean, Drain and Dry your equipment between waters.

(Breanna Ball, statewide information specialist - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

