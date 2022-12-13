iUrban Teen Hosts 13th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Breakfast
Annual Event Set to Celebrate the Legendary Civil Rights Leader with a Musical Performance by Grammy Winners Take Six
This event could not be successful without the support of our sponsors. We are extremely grateful for Presenting Sponsor Autodesk for their continued support.”SEATTLE, WA, USA , December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 16, 2023, iUrban Teen will host the 13th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration. The event will be held from 8:30 am to 10:30 am at the Hilton Vancouver in Vancouver, WA.
— Deena Pierott
Guests will be musically entertained by the Grammy Award-winning group Take Six. For decades, the group has admirably crossed most musical genres, continuing to push the boundaries of creativity with every new release and ever-evolving live performances. The band has worked with Ray Charles, Don Henley, Whitney Houston, Al Jarreau, Quincy Jones, k.d. lang, Queen Latifah, Brian McKnight, Randy Travis, and Stevie Wonder along with a variety of other artists.
Dr. Jeff Snell Ed.D., Superintendent of Vancouver Public Schools, will be honored with the Compass Award which is presented each year to an individual or organization for making admirable strides in equity and inclusion.
The annual celebration funds the iUrban Teen Scholarship which has provided awards to over 58 students over the past six years. Last year the organization was able to award over $26,000 in scholarships to fifteen students.
Deena Pierott, event curator and founder of iUrban Teen states, “This event could not be successful without the support of our sponsors. We are extremely grateful for Presenting Sponsor Autodesk for their continued support.” Additional sponsors include IBEW 48 (Gold), Lenovo (Silver) and the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington (Silver).
Individual tickets are $75, and tables start at $750. To purchase, please go to https://2023mlkvanc.eventbrite.com
About iUrban Teen: iUrban Teen has been recognized across industries and institutions as one of the top five organizations building a diverse talent pipeline in tech outside of Silicon Valley. Recognized by Inc., iUrban Teen has been a forerunner in bridging the gap in the STEM world for underrepresented BIPOC teens and young adults. iUrban Teen’s transformative learning approach and online transition during the pandemic were highlighted in Forbes. Learn more at www.iurbanteen.org
