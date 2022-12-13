Bisk Adds Marketing Leader with Focus on Storytelling and Brand Strategy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, today announced Joseph Lapin has joined Bisk as Vice President, Marketing. In his role, Lapin will develop and execute brand and marketing initiatives to service Bisk’s university partners and lead Bisk’s team of marketers, creatives and specialists.
Lapin brings to Bisk his diverse marketing background, brand strategy experience and an integrated method that leverages the students’ educational journey from first impression to graduation. “Joe is a proven leader and storyteller,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “His ability to create value-driven connections with students and faculty will bring inventive opportunities and an original approach to Bisk that aligns with how the higher education world is moving.”
Lapin most recently served as Partner and Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy at Circa Interactive, a startup acquired by Archer Education in 2020. While there he helped build brand campaigns and go-to-market strategies for over 80 higher-ed institutions and ed-tech companies, including Harvard Kennedy School, American University’s School of Education, Northwestern University and more.
Lapin is also a former adjunct professor and experienced writer, with bylines in Fast Company, Los Angeles Times and more. He has a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from Florida International University and recently completed Stanford University’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation program.
“I decided to join Bisk,” Lapin said, “because the time is right to create an approach to marketing that is innovative and leaves a lasting impact. It’s about helping countless students start a journey to become the person they are meant to be and help them live their ideal story.”
To learn more about Bisk or to become part of our portfolio, click here.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Florida A&M University, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
Bisk Media
Lapin brings to Bisk his diverse marketing background, brand strategy experience and an integrated method that leverages the students’ educational journey from first impression to graduation. “Joe is a proven leader and storyteller,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “His ability to create value-driven connections with students and faculty will bring inventive opportunities and an original approach to Bisk that aligns with how the higher education world is moving.”
Lapin most recently served as Partner and Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy at Circa Interactive, a startup acquired by Archer Education in 2020. While there he helped build brand campaigns and go-to-market strategies for over 80 higher-ed institutions and ed-tech companies, including Harvard Kennedy School, American University’s School of Education, Northwestern University and more.
Lapin is also a former adjunct professor and experienced writer, with bylines in Fast Company, Los Angeles Times and more. He has a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from Florida International University and recently completed Stanford University’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation program.
“I decided to join Bisk,” Lapin said, “because the time is right to create an approach to marketing that is innovative and leaves a lasting impact. It’s about helping countless students start a journey to become the person they are meant to be and help them live their ideal story.”
To learn more about Bisk or to become part of our portfolio, click here.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Florida A&M University, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
Bisk Media
Bisk
+1 813-621-6200
media@bisk.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn