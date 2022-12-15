Global Mapper is Now Available in Chinese
We are delighted to offer a version of Global Mapper in Chinese and support native speakers in getting the most out of the software.”HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marble Geographics (bluemarblegeo.com) is pleased to announce that a Chinese language version of Global Mapper 24.0 is now available for download. Developed in partnership with the company’s certified product distributor for China, Beijing E-Carto Technologies, the Chinese language version provides access to the all-in-one GIS software in the world’s second-most spoken language. Along with the original English language version, the Chinese version joins the other Global Mapper languages: French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Polish, Spanish, and Turkish.
— Myles LaBonte, Channel Account Manager
Blue Marble’s GIS software is used by hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers worldwide who need affordable, user-friendly, yet powerful GIS solutions. Users come from various industries, including software, energy, mining, civil engineering, surveying, technology companies, government departments, and academic institutions.
Global Mapper’s evolution over the past two decades followed an ambitious development path, with each successive version introducing a broad array of new features and functions. As a result, GIS professionals worldwide can use unrivaled data format support, intuitive analysis capability, and powerful lidar and 3D processing while working in their native language.
Creating the Chinese language version of Global Mapper involved accurately translating and reformatting all of the software’s menus, windows, and dialog boxes, as well as the associated help files and documentation.
“Global Mapper has huge potential in the Chinese market, ”stated Blue Marble’s Channel Account Manager, Myles LaBonte. “Our biggest challenge was the usability, but now this is possible thanks to the hard work of our Chinese partner, Beijing E-Carto Technologies. We are delighted to offer a version of Global Mapper in Chinese and support native speakers in getting the most out of the software.”
To download and utilize the Chinese language version of Global Mapper or to access any of the other available language versions, visit:
www.bluemarblegeo.com/products/global-mapper-download.php
For questions about licensing the Chinese language version of Global Mapper, email Beijing E-Carto Technologies directly at chen_chh@ecarto-bj.com or call at +86-10-8860 0210 / +86-135 8180 9091.
###
As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
Cintia Miranda
Blue Marble Geographics
+1 207-622-4622
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn