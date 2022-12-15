Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,214 in the last 365 days.

Global Mapper is Now Available in Chinese

Developed with customers in mind Global Mapper aims to be an accessible and easy-to-use, cutting-edge GIS software program, affording users of any skill level.

We are delighted to offer a version of Global Mapper in Chinese and support native speakers in getting the most out of the software.”
— Myles LaBonte, Channel Account Manager
HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marble Geographics (bluemarblegeo.com) is pleased to announce that a Chinese language version of Global Mapper 24.0 is now available for download. Developed in partnership with the company’s certified product distributor for China, Beijing E-Carto Technologies, the Chinese language version provides access to the all-in-one GIS software in the world’s second-most spoken language. Along with the original English language version, the Chinese version joins the other Global Mapper languages: French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Polish, Spanish, and Turkish.

Blue Marble’s GIS software is used by hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers worldwide who need affordable, user-friendly, yet powerful GIS solutions. Users come from various industries, including software, energy, mining, civil engineering, surveying, technology companies, government departments, and academic institutions.

Global Mapper’s evolution over the past two decades followed an ambitious development path, with each successive version introducing a broad array of new features and functions. As a result, GIS professionals worldwide can use unrivaled data format support, intuitive analysis capability, and powerful lidar and 3D processing while working in their native language.

Creating the Chinese language version of Global Mapper involved accurately translating and reformatting all of the software’s menus, windows, and dialog boxes, as well as the associated help files and documentation.

“Global Mapper has huge potential in the Chinese market, ”stated Blue Marble’s Channel Account Manager, Myles LaBonte. “Our biggest challenge was the usability, but now this is possible thanks to the hard work of our Chinese partner, Beijing E-Carto Technologies. We are delighted to offer a version of Global Mapper in Chinese and support native speakers in getting the most out of the software.”

To download and utilize the Chinese language version of Global Mapper or to access any of the other available language versions, visit:
www.bluemarblegeo.com/products/global-mapper-download.php

For questions about licensing the Chinese language version of Global Mapper, email Beijing E-Carto Technologies directly at chen_chh@ecarto-bj.com or call at +86-10-8860 0210 / +86-135 8180 9091.

###

As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.

Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.

For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com

Cintia Miranda
Blue Marble Geographics
+1 207-622-4622
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Global Mapper is Now Available in Chinese

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.