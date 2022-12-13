Woman of Faith and Fashion Tobi Rubinstein is Fueled by the Desire to Break Boundaries As a Rabbi and Fashion Icon
Faced with a near-fatal medical condition, her mindset of having limited time prompted her to finish her book.
I skipped the secular college path, learned these lessons through the process and not the classroom. Perhaps it’s the best environment to learn, but I do regret not obtaining an MBA.”MANHATTAN, NY, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The key to any success is a founding faith in yourself, in your purpose, and in G-d to bring everything to fruition," says Tobi Rubinstein, author of The House of Faith and Fashion: What My Wardrobe Taught Me About G-d. Her life was a myriad of struggles and frustrations, but she never allowed the negativities to stop her from achieving her dreams. Instead, these impediments pushed her to break the limits and shatter stereotypes. Tobi learned that she had stage 4 uterine cancer to which she bravely fought and conquered. Thanks to the love and support from her family, friends, and faith in G-d, she underwent surgery and completed her chemotherapy, paving the way recovery.
— Tobi Rubinstein
Liana Zavo: Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?
Tobi Rubinstein: Being crowned and ordained as “Our Fashion Rabbi" by Fern Mallis and Iris Apfel while being respected by ultra orthodox jewish organizations. The huge diversity showed me that my mission is working by fusing the two concepts of fashion and faith as my book has proven. As an orthodox jewish woman who is a Rebbitzen and Rabbi being asked to talk to the student and facility body at a Catholic University fashion business school (St. Thomas University Miami) about finding Gd in all creative spaces with emphasis on modesty laws within Islam, Judaism and christianity is a combo that even I can laugh at…because you can’t make that stuff up!
LZ: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?
TR: My prayer warrior group of closest friends and family that support me with love in all my ventures. They are apart of everything I do, good, bad and all in between, ex; the cover of my first book is Elizabeth Sutton, channeling me because I was too I’ll to be photographed in the midst of chemotherapy sessions that resulted in loss of hair, eyebrows and lashes. I watched the shoot on my iPhone from a hospital bed while crying and laughing with my team of doctors.
LZ: Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?
TR: Breaking glass ceilings requires a lot of strength and training that requires time and patience. I prefer to look at the progress of women busting through and escorting all the others through the glass shards and into the glory .
LZ: What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder?
TR: In 2000, the world of hip hop was a “boys only club “in the world of music and the fashion companies that resulted from its massive success. Together with 2 other women , we challenged the entire industry by founding an urban menswear company named Chedda exclusively for KMART. We were warned and told by industry professionals that we as women could not and should not enter into the territory ruled by Hip Hop male moguls. Not only did we ignore the advice, we succeeded in crashing through that glass ceiling like three superhero's and placing ourselves and brand in history.
LZ: Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?
TR: Find a good mentor as a sounding board of advice. Surround yourself with like minded people as you are measured by that. It’s not always about YOU (the brand) but it’s always about them (the consumers). Every problem is an opportunity in the making. Network, network, network …because relationships are perhaps better than experiences. Since I skipped the secular college path (other than Rabbinical), I learned these lessons through the process and not the classroom. Perhaps it’s the best environment to learn, but I do regret not obtaining an MBA.
LZ: How have you used your success to make the world a better place?
TR: My book has reached and touched people of all religions which opened up a dialogue of understanding or more importantly a misunderstanding of Judaism and the business of fashion. This led to collaborative relationships with fashion personalities from Islamic and Christian faiths and is expanding globally with more Haute And Holy events and book 2 in the series.
LZ: You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.
TR: The way to dispel hate, especially anti semitism, is through education. The more you know about a people, culture, religion and nation as my Judaism is by authentic knowledge and exploring the possible and probable commonalities therefore dispelling the fear of the unknowns. Without judgment, we can all have a seat at G-ds table, an outfit for the world’s runway in The House Of Faith And Fashion.
Today, Tobi personifies what it means to ascend above adversity while inspiring countless others. Tobi partners with ZavoMedia PR Group, a global PR agency headquartered in NYC that firmly supports her vision of educating individuals about faith, fashion and bringing the balance of the material and spiritual worlds. Tobi has paved her way from pain to purpose with grace, humor and style. Fashion has room for faith and most importantly a person needs to have faith and belief that their talent is a gift from G-d.
