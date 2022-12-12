Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Two Judicial Nominating Commission Appointments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces the following appointments to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions.

Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Elise Engle, of Tampa, is an Associate Attorney at Shutts & Bowen LLP. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her law degree from Stetson University. Engle is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.

Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Steven DeLorenz, of Boca Raton, is a Senior Partner at Talisman & DeLorenz P.C. He received his bachelor’s degree from Fordham University and his law degree from Pepperdine University. DeLorenz is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

###