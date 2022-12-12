Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 319,946 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Two Judicial Nominating Commission Appointments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces the following appointments to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions. 

 

Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission 

Elise Engle, of Tampa, is an Associate Attorney at Shutts & Bowen LLP. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her law degree from Stetson University. Engle is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.  

Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Steven DeLorenz, of Boca Raton, is a Senior Partner at Talisman & DeLorenz P.C. He received his bachelor’s degree from Fordham University and his law degree from Pepperdine University. DeLorenz is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.  

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Two Judicial Nominating Commission Appointments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.