U.S. Highway 212 Reopened Through Watertown

For Immediate Release: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Contact: Bryce R. Olson PE, Engineer IV, 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that the project contractor, J&J Earthworks, Inc., has reopened U.S. Highway 212 to traffic.

Motorists should be aware that a westbound outside lane closure is in place between 17th Street and 11th Street until remaining driveway tie-ins have been poured. This work is expected to be completed by next week and concludes work for the season on this project.

Remaining sidewalk and intersection work will resume in the spring of 2023. It is estimated remaining work will take four to six weeks to complete.

The $12.7 million project (including city utility projects) reconstructed over one mile of Highway 212 from U.S. Highway 81 thru 19th Street E. including utility work, grading, storm sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, PCC pavement, lighting, and signal upgrades.

At this time it is anticipated full completion of the construction project work will be June 2023.

