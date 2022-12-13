Quark Announces the Launch of its Sensory Teething Ball - Thiingy
Explore Colours, Textures, and Sound with This Fun-To-Hold, and Safe-To-Chew Sensory Teething Ball. Launches Online and in Retail Stores December 15, 2022
The fact that Thiingy is perfectly designed for steam sterilization setting within our Quook 5-in-1 baby food maker brought it all together for us.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Quark launches Thiingy, a unique nine-ring, four-color sensory development tool with an integrated soft rattle designed to stimulate baby’s visual, tactile, and auditory senses. Thiingy represents Quark’s first entry into the play and discovery segment, and is designed to help make life for parents and babies easier.
“We’ve had an overwhelming number of requests for Quark products that are fun for parents and their children,” said Garett Senez, CEO at Quark. “We also wanted a unique teether that fits within the existing Quark ecosystem – the fact that Thiingy is perfectly designed for steam sterilization setting within our Quook 5-in-1 baby food maker brought it all together for us.”
Thiingy is freezer safe, and its maze of flexible liquid silicone rings is designed to help teething babies soothe their sore gums. Unlike other sensory teethers, Thiingy is also dishwasher-safe and compatible with high-temperature steam sterilization. Designed in Canada, all of Quark’s products are free of BPA, PVC, lead, and phthalates.
Quark's Sensory Teething Ball will be available online and in-store at North American retailers including Walmart, Amazon, buy buy BABY, London Drugs, Indigo, Save on Foods, The Bay, Snuggle Bugz, Rebelstork, and more beginning December 15, 2022.
Kicking off its commercial debut with strategic retail partnerships, the Canadian start-up is slated to grow its commercial presence across the United States and Canada. The company expects to expand its product assortment in the baby category with additional technology-driven innovations launching in 2023.
About Quark
Founded in 2021, Quark is a Vancouver-based start-up that is dedicated to making parenting easier with an assortment of intelligent baby products designed to be more functional, easier to use, and clean. Inspired by Canadian parents, for Canadian parents, Quark offers thoughtful, high-quality, and safe baby products suited for modern families. Visit www.QuarkBaby.com for more information.
