Jason Whiteaker Joins Healthcare RCM Data, Advisory, & Services Company, Viewgol, as Vice President of Sales, East
Using enterprise-grade technology, a robust business intelligence team, and RCM experts, Viewgol empowers healthcare organizations to create RCM Heroes.
With Over 17 Years of Experience in the Healthcare Industry, Whiteaker is Playing a Key Role in Viewgol's Growth and Expansion as an RCM Service Provider.
Healthcare RCM data, advisory, and services company Viewgol announced today that Jason Whiteaker joined the team as Vice President of Sales, East. With more than 17 years of experience, a bachelor's in information systems, and a master's in business administration, Whiteaker has spent his career leveraging technology to increase efficiencies for healthcare organizations. He has served in various roles to propel business growth and new product development.
— Doug Huffman, CEO, Viewgol
By creating RCM Heroes, Viewgol is reinventing healthcare revenue cycle management by offering data transparency, comprehensive analytics, and domain expertise that quickly increases revenue, amplifies human capital, and reduces risks for physician-based organizations.
“I joined Viewgol because of its unique product offering and approach,” said Whiteaker. “Our clients receive more than just data and reports. We advise how to address problem areas identified by data and BI professionals so they can focus on serving their community.”
"I've known Jason Whiteaker his entire healthcare career," said Doug Huffman, CEO of Viewgol. "Over the past 17 years, he has proven to be a leader in RCM and data analytics. He has a heart for customers and prospects to ensure they get the service they deserve. We are proud to have him on our team."
Viewgol is a data, advisory, and services company that specializes in healthcare revenue cycle management. Leading the industry to make RCM data accessible, understandable, and applicable, Viewgol services many healthcare specialties and organizations of diverse sizes. As a trusted advisor to Viewgol clients at the executive and operational levels, Whiteaker works to provide services guided by data, which impacts their bottom line.
Today, with the healthcare industry's financial systems growing in complexity, Viewgol caters revenue cycle management services to meet practices where they need them most.
Those practices with in-house billing can utilize Viewgol Analytics, the business intelligence team, the payer outcomes team, and staff augmentation services to realize performance and financial increases from their RCM process.
For practices that want more, Viewgol offers comprehensive revenue cycle management. To learn more about Viewgol and its products and services, visit the official website at Viewgol.com.
About Viewgol
Viewgol empowers healthcare organizations to create RCM Heroes by uncovering systemic RCM issues, identifying opportunities, accessing applicable data, and implementing solutions through enterprise-grade technology, a robust business intelligence team, and RCM experts. Viewgol’s primary products, Analytics, Engage, and Comprehensive, provide RCM solutions to healthcare organizations of any size to resolve RCM problems and act on opportunities. Viewgol’s business intelligence team examines every aspect of an organization’s RCM process to detect issues and offer customized solutions. To learn more, please visit Viewgol.com.
