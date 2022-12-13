HYPERVSN Holographic Human featuring Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner, Wows the Crowds at Italian Tech Week
EINPresswire.com/ -- Known as Italy’s leading Tech Event, Italian Tech Week brings together exceptional brands, ideas and people all under one roof to explore the future of innovation and creativity in the Tech industry. Last year Elon Musk was one of the Keynote Speakers, and this year it was Stripe CEO, Patrick Collison, as well as Thierry Breton, the EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, amongst many other notable figures.
As Thierry Breton was unable to join the conference in person this year, Italian Tech Week asked the HYPERVSN team to assist with the next best option, the HYPERVSN Holographic Human.
The attendees were stunned as Mr Breton’s HYPERVSN Human Hologram spoke about the driving force behind Italian Tech Week and the purpose of innovative tech to “connect people, and break down barriers” across the globe.
“As ever, the conference was illuminating, engaging and it was fascinating to see some of the brightest minds in Tech brought together to explore similarities and celebrate unique differences - all of which make the Tech Industry such a challenging and satisfying sector to be a part of.” Kiryl Chykeyuk - HYPERVSN Co-Founder
This example is one of many use cases that HYPERVSN technology solutions can cover. Recently, HYPERVSN Full Body Live-Streaming was used to help Michael Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events, accept his award as a winner of the Talent Awards during Talent Knowledge Congress in Barcelona, among other honoured winners such as Mr. Federico Mayor Zaragoza, Ex-Director of UNESCO. Even being 7000 kilometres away in Oman, thanks to HYPERVSN’s Full Body Live Streaming, the presentation and acceptance of this award was all streamed live and as a 3D Hologram.
About HYPERVSN: HYPERVSN is the award-winning British company responsible for developing the disruptive Integrated 3D Holographic Display Platform that provides an immersive experience for viewers.
Since its official release in 2017, HYPERVSN has been named among the 10 best technologies by Yahoo!, USA Today & Inc Magazine. Backed by Mark Cuban and Richard Branson, it has been used by over 25% of Fortune 500 companies in 90+ countries.
The proprietary HYPERVSN hardware works in conjunction with the Software Suite to provide customers with an integrated business solution. HYPERVSN holographic solutions are perfect for digital signage campaigns, holographic display billboards, digital out-of-home media, activation events, corporate reception areas and 3D point-of-sale displays. Learn more at www.hypervsn.com.
About Italian Tech Week: Italian Tech Week, the annual event of GEDI's content hub Italian Tech dedicated to innovation and technology. On September 29-30th 2022, OGR Torino - the centre dedicated to contemporary culture, innovation and business acceleration - hosted panels, presentations, debates and workshops: over 100 guests, among the leading personalities in the global tech scene, will be attending from more than 10 countries. The Italian Tech Week - with the patronage of the City of Turin and supported by CRT Foundation and OGR Turin - gathered representatives of the Italian and international tech ecosystem, creating an open platform for dialogue to generate relationships and mutual inspiration.
HYPERVSN PR & Marketing contact:
Alexander Starodetko
a.starodetko@hypervsn.com
Gordon Dutch
As Thierry Breton was unable to join the conference in person this year, Italian Tech Week asked the HYPERVSN team to assist with the next best option, the HYPERVSN Holographic Human.
The attendees were stunned as Mr Breton’s HYPERVSN Human Hologram spoke about the driving force behind Italian Tech Week and the purpose of innovative tech to “connect people, and break down barriers” across the globe.
“As ever, the conference was illuminating, engaging and it was fascinating to see some of the brightest minds in Tech brought together to explore similarities and celebrate unique differences - all of which make the Tech Industry such a challenging and satisfying sector to be a part of.” Kiryl Chykeyuk - HYPERVSN Co-Founder
This example is one of many use cases that HYPERVSN technology solutions can cover. Recently, HYPERVSN Full Body Live-Streaming was used to help Michael Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events, accept his award as a winner of the Talent Awards during Talent Knowledge Congress in Barcelona, among other honoured winners such as Mr. Federico Mayor Zaragoza, Ex-Director of UNESCO. Even being 7000 kilometres away in Oman, thanks to HYPERVSN’s Full Body Live Streaming, the presentation and acceptance of this award was all streamed live and as a 3D Hologram.
About HYPERVSN: HYPERVSN is the award-winning British company responsible for developing the disruptive Integrated 3D Holographic Display Platform that provides an immersive experience for viewers.
Since its official release in 2017, HYPERVSN has been named among the 10 best technologies by Yahoo!, USA Today & Inc Magazine. Backed by Mark Cuban and Richard Branson, it has been used by over 25% of Fortune 500 companies in 90+ countries.
The proprietary HYPERVSN hardware works in conjunction with the Software Suite to provide customers with an integrated business solution. HYPERVSN holographic solutions are perfect for digital signage campaigns, holographic display billboards, digital out-of-home media, activation events, corporate reception areas and 3D point-of-sale displays. Learn more at www.hypervsn.com.
About Italian Tech Week: Italian Tech Week, the annual event of GEDI's content hub Italian Tech dedicated to innovation and technology. On September 29-30th 2022, OGR Torino - the centre dedicated to contemporary culture, innovation and business acceleration - hosted panels, presentations, debates and workshops: over 100 guests, among the leading personalities in the global tech scene, will be attending from more than 10 countries. The Italian Tech Week - with the patronage of the City of Turin and supported by CRT Foundation and OGR Turin - gathered representatives of the Italian and international tech ecosystem, creating an open platform for dialogue to generate relationships and mutual inspiration.
HYPERVSN PR & Marketing contact:
Alexander Starodetko
a.starodetko@hypervsn.com
Gordon Dutch
Re-Sauce Marketing Consultancy Ltd
+44 7771 986000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn