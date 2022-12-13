DataParser develops support for Truphone text messaging
DataParser supports Truphone, a leading innovator in eSIM, cloud and digital solutions. The new module for Truphone text data is now generally available.
Managing text messaging data is critical to corporate compliance and security.”MILLBROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 17a-4’s DataParser, the leading independent connector solution to collect and format third party data for archiving and eDiscovery, has developed the Truphone connector to capture and facilitate the archival and eDiscovery of Truphone text data for large financial and other regulated institution. Truphone is the leading provider of global in-network recording, providing this service for 10 of the top 12 global financial institutions.
“Managing text messaging data is critical to corporate compliance and security. This integration allows clients to deploy Truphone’s global connectivity solution for their mobile users and use DataParser to bring the text data into the corporate archive or eDiscovery system.” says Charles Weeden, Managing Partner of 17a-4.
The new Truphone module of DataParser handles the collection of the text messaging data export via SFTP or download directory. DataParser formats and threads texts for output. Active Directory integration allows for filtering users based on any attribute such as a user’s geographic location or business division. Users’ phone numbers and email addresses are included for easy archive ingestion and eDiscovery.
DataParser is an independent solution that supports delivery to multiple locations including Microsoft 365, Google Vault, Proofpoint, Mimecast, Archive360, Cryoserver and many other archive and eDiscovery platforms. Supported data sources include Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams, Slack and more. Data types include chats, meetings, documents, data feeds, collaboration platforms and databases. DataParser has no impact on the collected data source networks or destination archives. Users’ chat and collaboration activities are not disrupted by the DataParser’s processes and Compliance officers do not have to make changes to eDiscovery procedures. All ingested data sources are fully indexed and searchable via typical eDiscovery queries in the archive or eDiscovery platform.
DataParser is a modular software solution designed to meet Compliance, Legal, Security and IT requirements. On-premise and cloud plans are available. For more information about the upcoming DataParser releases visit 17a-4.com.
About 17a-4 LLC:
17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4’s expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.
17a-4’s DataParser is the leading independent middleware connector solution for messaging compliance. DataParser offers on-premise and hosted cloud plans; deployed globally managing enterprise communication systems. 17a-4’s eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4’s service to capture, format and forward the Twitter and YouTube data into any archive. 17a-4’s architecture provides for a single-point in which all e-messaging content may be managed for retention, legal and regulatory holds and e-discovery productions.
17a-4 is based in New York.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.
