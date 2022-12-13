Opkey is Now the #1 App on Oracle Cloud Marketplace for Test Automation
Five-star user reviews lead to top positioning on Oracle’s partner portal
DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, the industry leader in test automation for packaged applications, is now the top-rated app for test automation on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.
— Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO
The Oracle Cloud Marketplace serves as a directory of businesses that partner with Oracle to provide applications and services. The platform allows and encourages users of these apps and services to rate the companies and share their experience. These reviews determine the ranking of each service provider. Opkey now ranks as the #1 app on the marketplace, and is a test automation platform that specializes in ensuring critical Oracle patch updates are implemented seamlessly.
"Hearing that our Oracle Cloud customers are happy with our test automation platform and the level of service we provide is beyond encouraging," said Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO. “This is exactly why we do what we do.”
You can view the reviews and rankings by visiting the Oracle Cloud Marketplace here: https://cloudmarketplace.oracle.com/marketplace/en_US/homePage.jspx
About Opkey
Opkey is redefining test automation for web, mobile and ERP applications. Opkey’s no-code platform instantly generates the test cases you need and transforms them into automated test cases in one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-build test cases across 14+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry analysts like IDC, Gartner, and Forrester, Opkey is redefining the future of Test Automation.
Opkey has more than 250 enterprise clients and is headquartered in Dublin, California, with offices in NYC, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia.
