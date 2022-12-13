Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,139 in the last 365 days.

Opkey is Now the #1 App on Oracle Cloud Marketplace for Test Automation

Opkey is #1 on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Opkey is #1 on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Five-star user reviews lead to top positioning on Oracle’s partner portal

Hearing that our Oracle Cloud customers are happy with our test automation platform and the level of service we provide is beyond encouraging. This is exactly why we do what we do.”
— Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO
DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, the industry leader in test automation for packaged applications, is now the top-rated app for test automation on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace serves as a directory of businesses that partner with Oracle to provide applications and services. The platform allows and encourages users of these apps and services to rate the companies and share their experience. These reviews determine the ranking of each service provider. Opkey now ranks as the #1 app on the marketplace, and is a test automation platform that specializes in ensuring critical Oracle patch updates are implemented seamlessly.

"Hearing that our Oracle Cloud customers are happy with our test automation platform and the level of service we provide is beyond encouraging," said Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO. “This is exactly why we do what we do.”

You can view the reviews and rankings by visiting the Oracle Cloud Marketplace here: https://cloudmarketplace.oracle.com/marketplace/en_US/homePage.jspx

About Opkey

Opkey is redefining test automation for web, mobile and ERP applications. Opkey’s no-code platform instantly generates the test cases you need and transforms them into automated test cases in one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-build test cases across 14+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry analysts like IDC, Gartner, and Forrester, Opkey is redefining the future of Test Automation.

Opkey has more than 250 enterprise clients and is headquartered in Dublin, California, with offices in NYC, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia.

Noah Keil
Opkey, 11750 Dublin Blvd, Suite 200, Dublin, CA
+ +1 (973)-769-8662
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Opkey is Now the #1 App on Oracle Cloud Marketplace for Test Automation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.