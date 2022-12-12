Mehtap Erturk International Obesity Clinic is happy to announce the 1000 th gastric balloon placement
Gastric balloon helps patients lose weight without surgery or anesthesia and endoscopy
Operator Docto. Mehtap Erturk She still continues his scientific and academic studies and started working privately in 2017"ISTANBUL, TURKEY, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mehtap Erturk International Obesity Clinic is happy to announce the 1000 th gastric balloon placement for obesity treatment.
Dedicated to prevention and treatment of obesity, Mehtap Erturk International Obesity Clinic today annouced 1000th gastric ballon placement. Gastric Balloons is intended for people who are unable to achieve their weight-loss goals by dieting alone and who do not want to – or cannot – undergo invasive surgery or endoscopy. It may also be suitable for people who need to manage over weight-related co-morbidities, such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease.
Dr. Mehtap Erturk, Co-founder and Medical Director of Mehtap Erturk International Obesity Clinic says “Obesity represents one of the most significant health challenges and a global pandemic, affecting about 40% of adults in the Turkey. It is increasing remarkably and also nearly tripled in worldwide since 1975. There is an excessive unfulfilled need for an efficient weight-loss treatment.”
The best way to treat obesity is to eat a healthy, low carb diet and exercise routinely. Some people who have obesity are unable to lose enough weight to improve their health or are unable to keep from regaining weight. In such cases, a doctor may consider adding other treatments, including gastric balloon, or bariatric surgery.
Endoscopic or swallowable gastric balloon treatments have advanced as an attractive tool for weight loss, however, less than 10% of patients with obesity seeking a weight loss treatment are aware of Gastric Balloon weight loss options.
Application of gastric balloon does not require incision or surgery. In addition, time taken for implantation is just 15-30 minutes as compared to other bariatric surgeries that require minimum 3-4 days of hospitalization. Also, reduced recovery period and hospitalization associated with gastric balloon implantation procedure, the gastric balloon has garnered tremendous interest from people looking for alternatives to bariatric surgery.
Dr. Mehtap Erturk explains, “The media attention has really helped to make gastric balloons widely known regarding this new advancement in weight loss. Since 2018, we have more than 10 times the number of procedures performed. Patients are losing significant weight and learning to keep the weight off. Additionally, patients who may have been hesitant to have surgery or simply weren't candidates for surgery now have a non surgical weight loss option.
We are able to see patients from across the country since we can offer online tracking system and nutrition and fitness counseling service through Allurion Tracking Program including connected scale, health tracker smart watch and mobile application. This makes it even more convenient to provide the aftercare to patients from the comforts of their own home."
Mehtap Erturk International Obesity Clinic consists of the country's best bariatric surgeon and professional bariatric dietitian team and is one of the clinics that performs the most gastric balloon applications in Turkey. No matter which bariatric surgery alternatives you decide, such as revision surgery, gastric sleeve or gastric bypass, Mehtap Erturk International Obesity Clinic surgeons have the technology, talent and experience to provide you with the most medical weight loss options and the highest quality surgical care.
