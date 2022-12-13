Nanobles CEO Mike Robinson announces R&D Collaboration with NANO Hemp Tech Labs, Hints Strategic Partnership

Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, is a cannabinoid medicine researcher that was just named to the Top 100 Most Influential People In Cannabis for 2021 by High Times Magazine.

"Nanotechnology used to make medicine with Essential Oils is the future of our operation." -David Uhalley

Together with NANO HEMP Tech Labs, we can change the face of cannabinoid medicine, advance formulations for health and wellness, and create the best food and beverage flavorings imaginable.”
— Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc.
SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanobles, a health and wellness company in the Bay Area of California, is extremely excited to announce its future collaboration with NANO Tech Hemp Labs of Spring, TX. Nanobles made the news earlier in the year after gaining registered trademarks in multiple areas of the NANO space for cannabinoids in Oncology and Nutraceuticals. One big announcement in 2022 was in achieving the Trademark for essential oils or terpenes with NANO TERPS; a water-soluble creation made for flavoring beverages and even foods. The entity has multiple pending trademark applications and has secured four more registered ones to create brands.

"This collaboration will allow Nanobles to further its mission with Cannabinoids and Terpenes as with their top-of-the-line technology to produce products that meet high standards. Dalton and Dillon Worley of the Tech Lab have created a cutting edge, more precise measurement system for formulators when determining dosages for users, and that's attractive," stated Robinson, featured as one of High Times Top 100 most influential people in Cannabis earlier in 2022.

"Both companies look forward to this collaboration and continuing the journey towards better health outcomes for patients through the R&D conducted by Mike and the folks at NANO Hemp Tech Labs," stated Nanobles COO David Uhalley. "I'm excited about bringing my talent to the team in creating a proprietary shroud of protection over the various Nanotechnology creations that both the Worley brothers have created and what they'll make with Nanoble's Mike Robinson as their director of R&D."

While Nanobles has existed as an IP holding entity for over three years, Nano Hemp Tech Labs, founded in 2021, has been creating water-soluble CBD and other cannabinoid powders powered by their proprietary Tru-Nano Technology.

"I'm excited about the future; we've got quite a few brands to build out for Nanobles itself. Several fascinating creations are underway in R&D for future medicines and potential life savers, but these are not for the cannabis industry market. We're working towards creating ancillary products for the world of Oncology. As that's underway for the future, we'll supply consumers that desire the most advanced cannabis extract products on the market," Robinson explained.

Specific details about the strategic partnership were not made available by either entity. Still, Robinson stated, "I'm hoping to step in strong with NANO Hemp Tech Labs as they are an aggressive entity with the same vision as I do. We're talking about much more than making a few products. Thailand NANO has been a project on the back shelf and many others, and a Strategic Partnership between our entities would allow us to impact consumers across the Globe drastically."

Dillon Worley was an athlete at Texas A&M University and Back-to-Back-to-Back Junior Olympian National Champion in Track & Field. Graduating at the top of his class at the University of Texas Arlington, he's goal orientated and a force to be reckoned with. Co-founder of NANO Hemp Tech Labs and brother Dalton Worley is a seasoned entrepreneur with a passion for fusing customer service, innovative delivery systems, and the highest functional ingredients possible into products that consumers can use and enjoy daily.

"Patients are looking for far more than a THC or CBD oil; there are cannabinoids like CBG that are making headlines daily and formulations with multiple plant constituents, including the water-soluble NANO TERPS creation that we're so proud of," Robinson continued. Together our two entities can supply the world of food and beverage flavoring through that one product alone, but it gets so much better; there's no end to what we can make."

More news to come about the collaboration of these two promising Nanotechnology entities that lead the world of Cannabinoid Medicine in creating next-level R&D for future medicines while providing products to the fast-paced cannabis and hemp industries.

About

Mike Robinson, the founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center in Santa Barbara California and the CEO of Nanobles Corp. He's a multiple Cancer survivor that’s used cannabis oils and CBD extensively as well for Severe epilepsy, Chronic Lyme Disease, PTSD, and pain management. Over the last decade, Mike has shared his journey and analytics on cannabinoid medicine research globally while assisting patients and helping to teach clinicians globally. Mike is the former Director of Consumer Affairs and Communications at The American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine. His post-grad education, however, is not in cannabis or cannabinoid medicine, rather its focus was International Relations and Diplomacy. Robinson has an extensive history of leading a large compassion program that provided countless disadvantaged cannabis patients with various alternative protocol treatments, is a published journalist and international cannabinoid research specialist, is a former registered Civil Rights lobbyist and non-attorney that represented countless disabled children pro bono nationwide for over 2 decades. He’s a past board member of Big Brothers and Sisters, the founder of multiple non-profits for disabled children, and is well known for adopting a severely disabled child, Genevieve, from the compassion program he once ran.

Mike Robinson on Linkedin

