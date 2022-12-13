WaterEquity’s Global Access Fund Named “Fund of the Year – Private Debt” for 2022

About

WaterEquity is the first asset manager exclusively focused on solving one of the most urgent issues of our time—the global water and sanitation crisis. We invest in financial institutions, enterprises, and infrastructure in emerging markets delivering access to safe water and sanitation to low-income communities, while offering an attractive risk-return profile to investors. Founded by award-winning entrepreneurs Gary White and Matt Damon of Water.org and led by Paul O’Connell, the success of WaterEquity is built on decades of experience investing in water and sanitation in emerging markets, seeking social and financial returns. For more information, visit www.WaterEquity.org

https://waterequity.org