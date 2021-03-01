WaterEquity Selected for 2021 ImpactAssets 50
IA 50 recognizes asset manager WaterEquity for the third consecutive year as one of 50 outstanding impact investment managersKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WaterEquity is delighted to announce that is has been selected to the ImpactAssets 50 for the third consecutive year. The ImpactAssets 50 recognizes a diverse group of impact fund managers with an established track record of delivering measurable social and environmental impact alongside financial returns.
“We’re honored to be included in the ImpactAssets 50 for the third consecutive year,” said WaterEquity’s President, Paul O’Connell. “This recognition affirms WaterEquity’s dedication to forging a capital market for water and sanitation that provides direct and measurable impact in emerging markets, together with financial returns for investors.”
This year marks the tenth edition of the IA 50 and its publication comes at a time when, despite a tumultuous year, interest in ESG and impact investment funds is growing. WaterEquity provides a distinct example of the growth and innovation seen throughout the sector. Since 2016, WaterEquity has deployed $68 million of capital to financial institutions and enterprises in 30 debt investments across multiple regions, empowering more than 1.8 million people to gain access to safe water and sanitation, while providing attractive returns to investors.
“As impact investing continues its inexorable rise, it is critical to provide investors with a curated, objective evaluation of impact fund managers. The IA 50 is built to filter out the noise that is growing louder in impact investing and help investors focus on deep, meaningful impact." Jennifer Kenning, CEO and Co-Founder, Align Impact, IA 50 Senior Investment Advisor
The IA 50 is the first publicly available, searchable database of outstanding impact investing fund managers. The IA 50 Review Committee is comprised of Jed Emerson, ImpactAssets Senior Fellow and IA 50 Review Committee Chair; Lauren Booker Allen, Senior Vice President, Impact Advisory, Jordan Park Group; Mark Berryman, Managing Director of Impact Investing, The CAPROCK Group; Ronald A. Homer, Chief Strategist, Impact Investing, RBC Global Asset Management (US) Inc.; Karl "Charly" Kleissner, Ph.D., Co-Founder of Toniic and KL Felicitas Foundation; Malaika Maphalala, CPWA® Private Wealth Advisor, Natural Investments, LLC; Cynthia Muller, Director of Mission Investment, W.K. Kellogg Foundation; Rehana Nathoo, Founder & CEO, Spectrum Impact; Stephanie Cohn Rupp, CEO and Partner, Veris Wealth Partners; Fran Seegull, Executive Director, U.S. Impact Investing Alliance, Ford Foundation; Liesel Pritzker Simmons, Co-Founder and Principal of Blue Haven Initiative; Julia Sze, CFA, Impact Investor, Julia W. Sze Consulting; Sandra Osborne Kartt, CFA, Director, Investments, ImpactAssets; and Margret Trilli, President and CIO, ImpactAssets. Group.
About WaterEquity
WaterEquity is an impact asset manager exclusively focused on solving the most urgent issue of our time—the global water and climate crisis. We invest in financial institutions and enterprises in emerging markets with the goals of delivering access to safe water and sanitation to low-income consumers while offering an attractive risk-return profile to investors.
Founded by award-winning entrepreneurs Gary White and Matt Damon of Water.org and led by Paul O’Connell, the success of WaterEquity is built on decades of experience investing in water and sanitation in emerging markets, delivering proven social and financial returns. Learn more at https://waterequity.org
About ImpactAssets
ImpactAssets is a nonprofit financial services firm that increases the flow of capital into investments delivering financial, social and environmental returns. ImpactAssets’ $1.4 billion Donor Advised Fund and field-building initiatives enable philanthropists, other asset owners and their wealth advisors to advance social or environmental change through impact investment and philanthropy.
About the ImpactAssets 50 (IA 50)
The IA 50 is the first publicly available database that provides a gateway into the world of impact investing for investors and their financial advisors, offering an easy way to identify experienced impact investment firms and explore the landscape of potential investment options. The IA 50 is intended to illustrate the breadth of impact investment fund managers operating today, though it is not a comprehensive list. Firms have been selected to demonstrate a wide range of impact investing activities across geographies, sectors and asset classes. Additional details on the selection process are available here.
