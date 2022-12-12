How Hiring A Freelance Personal Assistant Changed Everything For An Entrepreneur

Freelance Personal Assistants

As a busy entrepreneur, one of the best decisions I made was hiring a freelance personal assistant to help me stop juggling multiple projects on my own.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As an Entrepreneur, and owner of AIDECAST, I expected many challenges that would alter the trajectory of my new business. I expected less time with my family and more time spent at the office, lots more time. What I didn't anticipate is how overwhelmed I would feel as projects stacked up each and every day. At one point, I found myself having to decide which projects I was able to complete sooner, rather than which projects would have the most impact on my business. That was when I realized that I desperately needed some help.With limited capital, hiring a full-time employee did not seem realistic, and trying to find a part-time assistant that would commit to the job and produce quality work seemed impossible. I've tried hiring part-time assistants here and there, but none seemed to be able to truly assist me as I needed due to the limited time I could afford to hire a part-timer or they simply having limitations to their skills and experience they possessed. In other words, they were not a robot, and if juggling multiple projects was difficult for me, how could I possibly expect a single part-time assistant to juggle them. So I needed to figure a solution to this problem and I needed to figure it out quickly.As I continued to drown in projects, while trying a variety of part-time assistants one by one, the part-timers simply stop showing up or quit for full-time positions with other companies, one thought kept coming to mind. How can I get assistance with completing a variety of projects and tasks, without having to hire full-time or part-time employees?And then it hit me, I could hire a freelancer to help me with completing specific projects or tasks. Hiring a freelance personal assistant , I was able to hire a quality assistant that possessed the skills and experience needed to complete a project at a rather quickly pace, without having to commit to keep the freelancer on payroll once the assignment was completed. It was a win-win situation for the both us.My personal experience with a freelance personal assistant changed everything for me. I was able to regain a normal work-life balance, rest more, felt more confident in being able to meet deadlines for projects I needed completed by assigning most projects that I personally did not need to complete to a freelancer. And I was able to cut costs of having a part-time employee on a weekly payroll. At times, I was able to hire multiple freelancers to speed up the completion of certain projects which proved to still be less expensive than hiring a part-time office employee.If you are an entrepreneur or busy business owner and are struggling to complete projects, you should consider hiring a freelance personal assistant. Freelance Personal Assistants are available on a per-diem basis. This means, you are able to try a FPA for a day to see how the freelancer performs and completes assignments. If you like the freelancers performance, you can continue to request the services of that freelancer for as many days or weeks needed. There is no commitment to hire the freelancer on a part-time or full-time basis required once a project is completed. Imagine the hours of frustration and money you can save by utilizing the help of a skilled freelance personal assistant.Through the AIDECAST Marketplace, you are able to hire freelance personal assistants ready to assist clients on an as-needed basis. Most freelancers can assist virtually. However, if you prefer to hire an in-person personal assistant, we recommend posting a listing with specific details of the assignment you need assistance with to attract the right freelancer in your community.To learn more about how to hire a freelance personal assistant through our marketplace, visit www.aidecast.com

How To Hire A Freelance Personal Assistant Through The AIDECAST Marketplace