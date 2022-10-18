Hiring A Part-time or Overnight Private Caregiver With Your Bank or Credit Card Just Got Easier
The AIDECAST Home Care Marketplace is helping families hire part-time, full-time, overnight and Live-in private caregivers quickly online.
Caregivers When You Need Them.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIDECAST has been a leader in helping families hire quality caregivers since being founded in 2020 by CEO & President, Steve Ortiz. Today, families in need of private pay non-medical home care services can easily sign-up to hire Certified Home Health Aides and Caregivers offering Part-time, Full-time, Overnight and Live-in private care at very affordable hourly rates.
— AIDECAST
The recently launched Home Care Marketplace by AIDECAST, allows families to easily sign-up and browse through hundreds of Certified Home Health Aides offering quality and compassionate care to elders in need of care. This marketplace is ideal for self-directed private paying clients in need of assistance in their home immediately. Clients are able to book and hire caregivers for same day or next day service. Caregivers can be booked for weeks in advance and payments to the caregiver are processed automatically, allowing caregivers to receive payment the very same day after completing a shift.
Here are just some of the benefits of hiring a private pay caregiver through the AIDECAST Marketplace:
- Clients can browse through hundreds of service provider profiles to find the ideal caregiver by simply filtering by keywords, location, skills, or experience.
- Clients can compare service fees by provider to find a caregiver that's within your budget.
- There's no need to worry about hiring a caregiver for the entire week. Clients can book a caregiver for a single day, the entire week or month as needed.
- There is no need to worry about paying a caregiver in cash. When clients book a caregiver through the AIDECAST Marketplace, payment is automatically transferred to the service provider at the end of successfully completing an assignment or shift.
- Clients are able to read details on each caregiver's profiles to learn about their specific skills and experience before hiring to ensure best match.
- Hiring a Certified Home Health Aide through the AIDECAST Marketplace is usually less costly than hiring through an agency as clients are paying caregivers directly for their services.
- Clients are able to self-direct their services having full control of the days and hours services are provided, control of who providers care, and control of the rate they pay as most caregivers registered on the marketplace charge reasonable rates for their services.
Hiring a Private Pay Caregiver can be beneficial to families that have elderly parents or loved ones that live alone or need assistance while the rest of the family is away either to work or on vacations. Most private pay caregivers are Certified Home Health Aides with many years of experience caring for older adults living with Dementia, Cancer, Parkinson's Disease, Mobility, Hearing or Vision disabilities. The responsibilities of a private aide or caregiver can vary from client to client, but may include assisting with personal care, medication reminders, meal preparation, house cleaning, running errands, scheduling and accompanying to medical appointments, part-time or full-time care, including overnight or live-in care just to mention a few.
Having a caregiver around helps decrease depression, loneliness, falls, hunger, incidents, and hospitalizations. And now thanks to AIDECAST recently launching the home care marketplace, hiring a caregiver in your community has gotten easier.
