Netgate Announces New Appliance: 8200 with pfSense Plus Software
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate has announced its newest secure networking appliance, the Netgate® 8200 with pfSense® Plus software – the fastest Intel® Atom®-based firewall offered, in a whisper-quiet rack mount configuration. It is expected to be a popular edge gateway solution for remote offices, edge deployments, managed service providers, and enterprise networks.
Combining the power of an 8-Core Intel Atom C3758R CPU with integrated QuickAssist & AES-NI along with 16 GB of memory, the Netgate 8200 provides over 18 Gbps of L3 routing across 8 Independent 1 GbE, 2.5 GbE, and 10 GbE Flexible WAN/LAN ports. This is:
•Over 80% greater firewall and VPN throughput than the Netgate 6100
•Double the firewall performance and over 70% more VPN throughput than the Netgate 7100
Here are some additional highlights:
•High Performance: 8-Core 2.4 GHz Intel Atom CPU, with integrated AES-NI and QAT (QuickAssist Technology) significantly improves encrypted throughput and increases RAM performance by up to 50%.
•Versatile Connectivity: (2) 10 GbE SFP+ Ports, (2) 1 GbE Combo Ports (RJ45/SFP), and (4) discrete, unswitched Intel i226 2.5 Gbps Ports allow for versatile WAN connectivity.
•Storage: 128 GB NVMe M.2 SSD
•Affordable Reliability: 16 GB DDR4 RAM, DDR4 memory allows more stable, higher transfer rates for memory-intensive applications (e.g. IDS/IPS).
•Power Efficient and Quiet: The actively controlled, integrated cooling fan and low power draw of the Netgate 8200 provides efficient thermal management and uncharacteristically quiet operation in comparison to other 1U rack mounted systems in its class.
The Netgate 8200 is available for pre-orders starting today, and volume shipping will begin in January 2023. Netgate is also offering a limited time promotion: every Netgate 8200 system purchased (pre-sale included) from now until December 31st is eligible for 6 months of TAC PRO Support at no additional charge.
“We are excited to offer the Netgate 8200 as the fastest Netgate product in its class. Pre-assembled in a 1U rack mount, it’s ready to replace your aging firewall or become the new standard for your upcoming installations. We believe this system will be a favorite among our cost-conscience, performance-savvy customers,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.
pfSense Plus software is a reliable and affordable way to secure your network. This software provides the performance, flexibility, reliability, and business assurance expected from leading secure networking applications but at a fraction of the cost of proprietary alternatives. The Get to Know pfSense Plus Software page has additional information about pfSense Plus routing and security features, performance, and technology.
For more information, please contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com, or visit the store.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense® products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. pfSense is a registered trademark of Electric Sheep Fencing, LLC in the United States and other countries. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
