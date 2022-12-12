Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 319,982 in the last 365 days.

Scientific approaches to SDG interactions analyses

To support the implementation process, a growing body of scientific literature aims to provide policy-relevant knowledge about how the SDGs interact in terms of synergies and trade-offs.

The present chapter provides a reading guide to this literature, focusing on what policy challenges the literature is responding to, how interactions between the SDGs are understood and conceptualized, and what approaches could be used to analyze SDG interactions. Further, this chapter reviews gaps identified in the early stages of SDG implementation, including knowledge about international spillovers resulting from SDG implementation and studies that engage stakeholders in the research process. The chapter concludes with recommendations for improving the ability of the scientific literature to facilitate systems thinking and integrated governance of the SDGs.

You just read:

Scientific approaches to SDG interactions analyses

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.