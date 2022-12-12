Update: Hiker Fatality on Mt. Willard, Crawford Notch

CONTACT:

Concord, NH – The NH Fish and Game Department is releasing the information on the hiker who died on Mt. Willard on Saturday, December 10 at approximately 10:20 a.m. The deceased hiker is Joseph V. Eggleston, age 53, from Randolph, New Hampshire.

Eggleston and his wife are longtime residents of New Hampshire and frequent hikers. They were well prepared for the trail and weather conditions on Saturday December 10. They were equipped with the essential equipment to include traction devices on their boots for the frozen and icy trail.

No further information is available at this time.