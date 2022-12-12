Submit Release
Update: Hiker Fatality on Mt. Willard, Crawford Notch

Lt. Bradley R. Morse
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
December 12, 2022

Concord, NH – The NH Fish and Game Department is releasing the information on the hiker who died on Mt. Willard on Saturday, December 10 at approximately 10:20 a.m. The deceased hiker is Joseph V. Eggleston, age 53, from Randolph, New Hampshire.

Eggleston and his wife are longtime residents of New Hampshire and frequent hikers. They were well prepared for the trail and weather conditions on Saturday December 10. They were equipped with the essential equipment to include traction devices on their boots for the frozen and icy trail.

No further information is available at this time.

