Consumer Consent Council Announces New Industry Best Practices

BROWNSBURG, IN, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Consent Council announced today the completion of Phase I of its previously announced plan to create a Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO).

Working with performance marketing industry participants, outside advisors, and regulators, the Council has developed draft Best Practices. These are designed to augment the existing Standards each member has already pledged to comply with.

The Best Practices are designed to meet consumer expectations for performance marketing, including concerning who will contact the consumer, how often, and for what purpose.

Specific elements include limitations on the number of advertisers a consumer may be matched to, the number of times a consumer may be contacted, and clarity on how the consumer can opt-out of being contacted.

The Council plans to publish the final Best Practices in January. Consistent with its educational mission, detailed examples and related business processes will be made available to members.

“We’re excited to have completed this important step toward establishing our SRO,” said Rob Seaver, Executive Director of the Consumer Consent Council and the Professionals Association for Customer Engagement (PACE). “One of our goals in combining forces with PACE in 2022 was to combine their contact center SRO experience with our expertise in online performance marketing, including the technological capabilities of our members”.

The Best Practices create an additional level of compliance designed to meet consumer expectations. Members electing to proceed with SRO certification will be evaluated not only concerning compliance with the Standards but also concerning the Best Practices.

“One of the hot topics coming out of our PACE's October ACX event in Nashville was how certain market practices may not always deliver a clear consumer experience,” noted Mr. Seaver. “Our members comply with the law and their contractual obligations, but that may not be enough in all cases to meet consumer and regulatory expectations. We believe the Best Practices will bridge that gap.”

For further details on PACE, Consumer Consent Council and their Standards, Best Practices, and SRO process, please contact Joe Laskowski at joe.laskowski@paceassociation.org