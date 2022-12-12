Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 319,929 in the last 365 days.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Strathmore Plus Uranium SUU is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on December 16th, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-suu-h/.

Dev and John will discuss the new exciting additions to the Night Owl project and Strathmore's 2 other projects, Agate and Beaver Rim.

Commodities to be covered: Uranium Mining

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

Strathmore Plus Uranium
Dev Randhawa - CEO
John Dejoia - Technical Advisor
888 882 8177
info@strathmoreplus.com

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

www.redcloudfs.com
www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices
www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs

You just read:

Strathmore Plus Uranium Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.