Strathmore Plus Uranium Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Strathmore Plus Uranium SUU is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on December 16th, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-suu-h/.

Dev and John will discuss the new exciting additions to the Night Owl project and Strathmore's 2 other projects, Agate and Beaver Rim.

Commodities to be covered: Uranium Mining

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

Strathmore Plus Uranium

Dev Randhawa - CEO

John Dejoia - Technical Advisor

888 882 8177

info@strathmoreplus.com

