Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 319,924 in the last 365 days.

Lucosky Brookman's client, Adamas One Corp. Prices Initial Public Offering On NASDAQ

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP ("Lucosky Brookman") (www.lucbro.com), leading corporate finance, securities, and M&A law firm, announced today that its client, Adamas One Corp. JEWL ("Adamas"), priced their initial public offering on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The offering is expected to close on December 13, 2022.

Lucosky Brookman represented Adamas as Special Nasdaq Counsel for the Initial Public Offering. 

Adamas is a high-tech company that leverages proprietary technology to produce high-quality, single-crystal, Lab-Grown Diamonds for jewelry and diamond materials for industrial uses.

The underwritten offering of 2,450,000 shares of common stock was consummated at an initial public offering price of $4.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $11,025,000. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 367,500 additional shares of common stock at the offering price.

Lucosky Brookman represented Adamas as Special Nasdaq Counsel for the Initial Public Offering. "I am extremely proud of the team of professionals at Lucosky Brookman who exhibited real market knowledge, perseverance, and teamwork to get this transaction completed despite many obstacles," said Managing Partner, Joseph Lucosky. "In this market, it is extremely difficult to get any deal closed and this transaction was no exception. Only through the hard work of so many were we able to accomplish this amazing result, which seemed insurmountable at times. Congratulations to John Grdina, CEO, Alexander Capital LP, and all the other professionals who worked together to get this IPO across the finish line."

ABOUT LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP

Lucosky Brookman LLP (www.lucbro.com) is a leading corporate finance, securities, and M&A law firm with offices in New York, New Jersey, Washington D.C, and Pennsylvania, representing public and private companies, institutional and privately-owned, both domestic and international, in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs, SPACs, De-SPACs, complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, corporate tax, and general corporate matters.

CONTACT

Lucosky Brookman LLP
101 Wood Avenue South, 5th Floor
Woodbridge, New Jersey 08830
www.lucbro.com
Attn: Lucia Martin, Marketing Director
732-712-2710
lmartin@lucbro.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucosky-brookmans-client-adamas-one-corp-prices-initial-public-offering-on-nasdaq-301700581.html

SOURCE Lucosky Brookman LLP

You just read:

Lucosky Brookman's client, Adamas One Corp. Prices Initial Public Offering On NASDAQ

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.