Sliver Alert

Description A Silver Alert is issued in Maricopa County. This is the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The Phoenix Police Department is looking for Gary Holiday, A Native American Male, last scene on December 10th, possibly in a wheelchair, in the area of Baseline Road and Jesse Owens Parkway, unknown clothing.
Native American Male, 5' 7", 200 Pounds, Brown Eyes, Gray Hair, 01/14/1961
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.