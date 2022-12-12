Submit Release
Sliver Alert

Description A Silver Alert is issued in Maricopa County. This is the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The Phoenix Police Department is looking for Gary Holiday, A Native American Male, last scene on December 10th, possibly in a wheelchair, in the area of Baseline Road and Jesse Owens Parkway, unknown clothing. Native American Male, 5' 7", 200 Pounds, Brown Eyes, Gray Hair, 01/14/1961

