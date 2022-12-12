Jerry Springer To Spread Holiday Cheer with Nosey
Struggling to find a one of a kind gift for that special someone? Jerry Springer fans will have a unique opportunity to give special holiday gifts this year. Nosey, the global streaming service and FAST channel, is giving its viewers the chance to receive “Springer Stocking Stuffers”, personalized holiday greetings from Jerry Springer himself. There is no cost to watch Nosey and no cost to complete the online form for the Springer Stocking Stuffers contest.
Jerry will be delivering messages of all kinds. Whether holiday greetings, special events or sharing special Springer memories, Jerry will bring his special brand of personal warmth to the holidays.
At least 12 winners will get personalized holiday greetings from Jerry Springer. All you have to do is go to www.nosey.com, tell Jerry what you’re grateful for and what news you’d like to share with a loved one this holiday, and he will select the winners who will receive a personalized video message! NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC, legal age of majority. Ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 12/19/22. Subject to full Official Rules (available at JerrySpringerStockingStuffers.com).
Nosey (nosey.com) is the largest and most widely distributed streaming and FAST service dedicated to the best of daytime talk, court and reality programming. Nosey is the exclusive streaming home of Jerry Springer, Maury Povich and Steve Wilkos and the all-new show featuring Karamo Brown. It is also the creator of original half hour shows Judge Mom and Judge Dad. Nosey is available on virtually every streaming and FAST platform and can be seen in 30 countries around the world.
