visitor.us Concludes Successful Trade Mission to the United Kingdom

Tourist-focused American auto brokerage engages the British market

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- visitor.us wraps up a state-sponsored trade mission to the United Kingdom in which it met with dozens of travel operators, automobile clubs, and vehicle importers.

visitor.us helps international visitors to the United States buy vehicles as an alternative to renting. And at the end of their visits, visitor.us helps its customers to sell, store, or export their vehicles.

“Since our founding in 2017, the United Kingdom has been visitor.us’ top market,” explained Matt Copenhaver, founder and CEO. “Being able to connect face-to-face with people in the travel and automotive industries allowed us to build on that strength, which is why sponsorship from the Montana Department of Commerce was so important.”

“Our ExportMontana team is proud to host visitor.us in our 2022 Montana Trade Mission to the United Kingdom,” said Angelyn DeYoung, International Trade Manager at the Montana Department of Commerce. “It’s a boon to Montana’s economy for our companies to continue to expand and sell around the world. The unique model of visitor.us is a great example of how technology-based businesses can thrive in an international market, even from a rural state.”

ExportMontana tapped the market entry expertise of OCO Global to connect visitor.us to interested British businesses.

“At OCO Global we are delighted to be working alongside the State of Montana’s Department of Commerce in supporting visitor.us to build their presence in the UK,” said Peter Dunn, international trade consultant at OCO Global. “It is an exciting time for the company that provides an innovative medium-term mobility solution for international visitors to the US. There is growing demand for this service, and we are pleased to welcome Matt to the UK to support market development activities.”

“There really is no substitute for a handshake and a look in the eye when it comes to connecting with potential partners,” said Copenhaver. “Participating in the 2022 Montana Trade Mission to the United Kingdom unlocked the opportunity for visitor.us to make these essential in-person connections.”

visitor.us is looking forward to becoming the most trusted brand for international visitors to the United States.

###

About visitor.us

visitor.us helps international visitors to the United States buy, register, and insure vehicles as an alternative to renting. visitor.us is an auto broker, insurance agent, and registration agent focused exclusively on non-US resident visitors to the United States.

About ExportMontana

The Montana Department of Commerce’s ExportMontana program helps Montana companies compete at home and around the globe with market assessment, market development, and market access services.

About OCO Global

OCO Global is a technology enabled advisory firm focused on trade, investment and economic development.

