visitor.us Celebrates Fives Years of Simplifying International Travel to the United States

Auto Brokerage Provides Solution to Costly Vehicle Rentals Abroad

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, visitor.us celebrates five years as America’s only auto brokerage focused exclusively on providing more flexibility for international travelers to the United States. visitor.us helps international visitors to the US buy vehicles as an alternative to renting.

With a passion for travel and years spent living abroad, Matt Copenhaver, founder and CEO, recognized the value of services focused on solving problems for international travelers. “These are our friends, our family members, our co-founders, our co-authors, our collaborators, and making it easy and affordable for them to explore this big, beautiful country of ours - especially in the wake of Covid - benefits international visitors and Americans alike.”

“To properly experience America, you need a vehicle,” continued Copenhaver. “But if you’re visiting for longer than a month, renting one is insanely expensive. But buying, registering, and insuring a vehicle as a non-US resident is surprisingly hard without help on the ground. Vehicle purchase, registration and insurance are regulated at the state level in the US, so there isn’t one single process - there are 51 processes.”

visitor.us’ turnkey auto brokerage solution makes it easy for international visitors to buy, register, and insure a vehicle in the United States.

And at the end of their visits, visitor.us helps its customers to sell, store, or export their vehicles.

“A year-long road trip around the US represented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for my wife and I to share our love of travel with our children. The key to realizing that dream was finding the right RV and then navigating the murky waters of registering a vehicle in the US as a foreigner. We struck gold with visitor.us and now seven months into our adventure, our kids have paddled rivers, rappelled cliffs, spotted wildlife and trekked mountains - all while living out of our RV. If only visitor.us could help out with the home schooling,” said Dean Starnes of Auckland, New Zealand, who is traveling with his wife and two kids in a 32-foot Thor ACE Class-A motorhome.

“My wife and I always dreamt of having a campervan in the US as a vacation home but found the legal side of things extremely daunting. Luckily we found visitor.us, which took away all the stress and allowed our dream to become a reality. We could focus on our dream road trips knowing that everything had been taken care of,” said Alex Collins of Weston-super-Mare, England, who is traveling with his wife Emma in a Coach House campervan.

visitor.us is looking forward to becoming the most trusted brand for international visitors to the United States.

###

About visitor.us

visitor.us helps international visitors to the United States buy, register, and insure vehicles as an alternative to renting. visitor.us is an auto broker, insurance agent, and registration agent focused exclusively on non-US resident visitors to the United States.

Dean Starnes is a prolific travel writer whose publications include Roam: The Art of Travel and several guidebooks for Lonely Planet. He is an avid traveler, having visited over 100 countries.

Alex and Emma publish the popular Youtube channel Travelbeans (youtube.com/c/travelbeans) where they share their international campervan life with their 260k+ subscribers weekly.