RACHEL BLUMBERG PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT AND CEO OF TOBY & LEON COOPERMAN SINAI RESIDENCES OF BOCA RATON
Longtime Senior Living and Healthcare Executive Recognized for Leadership, Commitment to Residents and Staff, and Execution of Unique, Innovative Programs
I am thrilled to take on this new role and lead our incredible staff in ensuring that our residents are comfortable, pleased, and always safe”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Managers of the Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences of Boca Raton is pleased to announce the promotion of Rachel Blumberg to President and CEO. The change is effective January 1, 2023. Blumberg has held the role of Executive Director at Sinai Residences since joining the luxury senior living and health care facility in April 2021.
— Rachel Blumberg, President and CEO of Sinai Residences
Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences of Boca Raton, located at 21048 95th Avenue South, Boca Raton, is a five-star, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community located on the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County campus. The facility, which has assets of over $400 million, contains 345 Independent Living Luxury Apartments, 48 Assisted Living Suites, 60 Single Occupancy Skilled Nursing/Rehabilitation Rooms and 24 Memory Care Units.
With the June 2022 completion of Sinai Residences’ 240,000 square foot East Campus expansion, the facility now exceeds over one-million square feet. As President and CEO, Blumberg is responsible for all Sinai Residences operations as well as Sinai’s 400-plus employees and 550 residents at full capacity.
“Since joining our community nearly two years ago, Rachel has guided and effectively executed numerous projects while leading the Sinai staff to ensure the success of our community,” said Wes Finch, Chairperson of Sinai Residences Board of Managers. “Rachel has consistently demonstrated her commitment to the safety, enjoyment, and well-being of our residents and staff.”
“I am thrilled to take on this new role and lead our incredible staff in ensuring that our residents are comfortable, pleased, and always safe,” added Blumberg. “Sinai Residences continues to set the trend for senior living in South Florida by providing the best-of-the-best for our residents. It is truly a joy to work with such an incredible team, and to spend every day seeking ways to further enhance the elevated and safe experience we offer our residents.”
Blumberg’s responsibilities include Independent Living as well as the Health Care Center, which is comprised of Assisted Living, Memory Care, and a Skilled Nursing Facility. Additionally, Blumberg oversees culinary services, plant operations and general services, financial services, and sales and marketing. Blumberg also serves as the primary spokesperson for Sinai Residences and has successfully communicated the community’s various ground-breaking and unique programs with the media, residents, their families, and staff. In August, Sinai Residences was recognized with an Innovation Award from LeadingAge Florida, the state’s only association representing the entire continuum of care for older adults.
Prior to joining Sinai Residences, Blumberg spent many years working with Senior Living and Health Care Facilities throughout the state of Florida. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work, with a concentration in Gerontology from Florida State University. Blumberg also holds a Master of Arts degree in Health Service Administration, with a concentration in Nursing Home Administration from Florida International University.
About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton
Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, an independent 501(c)(3) associated with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is located on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based Federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com.
