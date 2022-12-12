MergersCorp M&A International introduces high-end insurance policies for buyers and sellers
MergersCorp M&A International
Buy a Business that is Insured against Misrepresentation and Inaccurate Financials-underwritten by Lloyds of London
— Edward Sklar
MergersCorp M&A International, a leading investment banking firm, is now offering further protection for buyers and sellers by offering high-end insurance deals to clients.
The company is renowned for assisting in the creation of deals with international business owners and buyers, in addition to providing expert advice for small and medium-sized enterprises which are just beginning to navigate the world of mergers and acquisitions. MergersCorp M&A International has always been renowned for providing first-class assistance in the industry, and is now going one step further in its assistance with insurance – by partnering with Acquire Cover and underwriters Lloyd’s of London.
Some of the benefits of this new partnership and offering includes protecting buyers against a seller’s misrepresentations and financial warranty claims. It ensures buyers can close deals faster with greater confidence and financial protection by using an Acquire Cover policy.
The insurance policies can also include covering buy-side against sell-side claims that someone mislead or lied about company financials, and is a way for sellers to guarantee they walk away with the negotiated, correct price and not suffer from hold-backs or legal fees. It’s peace of mind for buyers, as well as sellers.
“This new addition to our offering enables us to really go above and beyond for our clients,” says the COO of MergersCorp US, Edward Sklar.
“There are so many new businesses that need extra assurances, and providing them with insurance, as well as easy access to more merger and acquisition services from overseas ensures they will be able to create further transactions in the corporate world. It keeps businesses safe, secure, and creates extra reassurance for those we work with.”
“As a company, we focus on mergers, acquisitions, provide advice and work together with global businesses by generally helping them prepare for their Exit. It’s something we have always specialised in, and by providing some reassurance and insurance for those clients, it ensures everyone is happy and feels secure in their transactions.”
Focusing mainly on merger and acquisitions, Mergers Corp M&A International offers corporate advisory services for companies that are based around the world. Currently in the number one position for cross-border mergers and acquisitions, this new insurance offering will allow them to help more businesses secure overseas transactions safely and securely. The insurance policies are provided by Acquire Cover, which is also underwritten by Lloyd’s of London – meaning all claims and cover is top-end, approved and premium.
This year, the company also announced a few new collaborations, a joint-working initiative which is expected to increase the number of overseas merger and acquisition transactions. This, along with their new insurance offering and Multi-Language website, is also expected to make things easier for foreign companies, increase the number of mergers and transactions with overseas business-owners and buyers.
