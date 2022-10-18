MergersCorp M&A International teams up with The Cobalt Partners to supercharge cross-border M&A operations in Africa
MergersCorp M&A International
Mergers and Acquisitions in Africa are being promoted by The Cobalt Partners working together with MergersCorp M&A International
There are thousands of promising and growing companies here in Africa, which I believe deserve to be recognised globally by investors and other businesses.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned investment banking firm MergersCorp M&A International is teaming up with The Cobalt Partners, to help encourage more cross-border merger and acquisition operations in Africa.
— Enyo Kumahor
After already making a number of new ground-breaking strategic partnerships this season, this new collaboration with The Cobalt Partners is expected to now help a huge amount of businesses in Africa confirm life-changing deals with international business owners and buyers.
Exclusively focusing on merger and acquisitions, Mergers Corp M&A International is renowned in the corporate advisory services, and assists companies from all around the world. The company is currently number one in cross-border mergers and acquisitions, and this brand new partnership with The Cobalt Partners is expected to be a game-changer for many African businesses and investors.
Headed up by Betty Enyonam Kumahor, The Cobalt Partners is an advisory firm specializing in design thinking, software development and performance improvement.
“This new partnership really is an exciting one,” says Enyo Kumahor.
“There are thousands of promising and growing companies here in Africa, which I believe deserve to be recognised globally by investors and other businesses. We hope that this new collaboration will allow further opportunities to arise, encourage more meaningful transactions in the corporate world, and in-turn, establish each business further within their own industry.”
“For myself, having worked now with hundreds of African-cultivated businesses over my decade on the continent, I am keen to connect businesses with recognised investors and partners from across the globe. It’s a milestone for a business to consider a merger or acquisition, so I am excited to participate in that stage for our homegrown businesses. This is bound to be a fantastic new collaboration.”
MergersCorp M&A International says this new partnership will help thousands of African-based businesses grow, succeed and build their business further, far beyond expectations.
“Here at MergersCorp M&A International, we work every single day to ensure our clients are able to buy and sell privately held businesses confidently, aligning the interests of all parties for mutual success, growth, and dedication,” says Stefano Endrizzi, founder of MergersCorp M&A International.
“We’re looking forward to working with The Cobalt Partners, and believe the partnership will only do wonders for both those looking for acquisitions, and for promising new businesses in Africa. We’ll be here to assist them in every way possible going forward.”
Notes to Editors
Enyo Kumahor is the Founder and Managing Partner of The Cobalt Partners; an advisory firm specializing in design thinking, software development and performance improvement.
Formerly working alongside Ernst & Young as a Global Technology Leader and ThoughtWorks as the Regional Managing Director for Africa, Enyo has a wealth of management consulting and software development experience across both global public and private sector clients.
Enyo still serves on a number of advisory boards and is a recognized speaker on technology, telecommunications, and leadership in Africa. She has been profiled as World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, Glitz Magazine 20 Top Female Entrepreneurs, and led her company (ThoughtWorks) to be nominated as Best Company of the Year in 2013.
To contact Enyo for interview or comment, please contact info@thecobaltpartners.com.
MergersCorp M&A International is also a leading investment banking firm with a huge focus on M&A and corporate advisory services worldwide.
MergersCorp™ M&A International is a leading Lower-Middle Market M&A advisory brand, offering professional M&A services to clients across the world.
We help our global clients confidentially buy and sell privately held businesses, aligning the interests of all parties for mutual success and satisfaction.
Today MergersCorp™ M&A International is a global player with a network of Investment Bankers, M&A Advisors and brokers selling businesses with annual revenues of $500,000 to $250 Million in technology, construction, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, services, distribution, engineering, education, transportation and more.
To contact MergersCorp M&A International, or request an interview, please contact:
Stefano Endrizzi
info@mergerscorp.com
Edward Sklar
MergersCorp M&A International
+1 561-504-9291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
MergersCorp M&A International