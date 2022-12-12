Wrap Up the Season at NH Fish and Game

CONTACT:

December 12, 2022

Concord, NH – New Hampshire Fish and Game has all the last minute gifts outdoor enthusiasts really want this year including these customer favorites available in our Licensing Office, Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.:

Gift Subscription to the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal – The full-color, bi-monthly magazine explores New Hampshire’s wildlife and outdoor recreation with no advertising. It’s a great gift idea at just $12 for one year (six issues) or $20 for two years. Discover what’s WILD in the Granite State.

Gift Certificates for 2023 Fishing or Hunting Licenses – Our most popular item! Redeemable online or at any license agent or use it at Fish and Game Department Headquarters. Order by mail or call (603) 271-3422 to order by phone. (Gift certificates are available now; 2023 license sales start December 15.)

2023 NH Wildlife Calendar – This award-winning calendar features close-up images of native wildlife and includes hunting, fishing, and recreational season dates for the Granite State. The 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar will be appreciated by anyone who loves wildlife and enjoys the outdoors. Every calendar purchase helps support the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's work managing the state's natural resources for all to enjoy.

Fish and Game Logo Hats, Shirts, Mugs, and Novelties – Not currently available online, our quality clothing including hooded sweatshirts and Fish and Game tees can be purchased at the Headquarters' Licensing Office, Monday–Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Hike Safe Card – Perfect for the hiker, kayaker, climber, or skier on your list. Supports Fish and Game search and rescue and exempts the holder from certain liability for repaying search and rescue costs. 2023 Hike Safe cards are on sale now and are valid for one calendar year beginning January 1, 2023.

Every purchase helps support the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s work managing the state’s natural resources for all to enjoy, so wrap up your holidays with us! Thank you for your support.