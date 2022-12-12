Submit Release
MDC reports 16,032 deer harvested during antlerless portion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 16,032 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 3-11. Top harvest counties were Callaway with 451 deer harvested, Pike with 412, and Macon with 348.

Last year’s antlerless-portion harvest total was 15,019.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

The archery season runs through Jan. 15, 2023. The alternative methods portion runs Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.

Find more information on deer hunting from MDC’s 2022 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/fall-deer-turkey-hunting-regulations-information.

