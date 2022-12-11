Collaboration Across Six Generations of Naval Academy Grads

Note that dates used to define each generation are approximate.

· Generation Z (1997–2012)

· Millennials (1981–1996)

· Generation Xers (1965–1980)

· Baby boomers (1946–1964)

Multigenerational workforce offers significant benefits in terms of a range of experience and creative problem-solving skills. Each generation have different strengths and differences in styles. Varied expectations can sometimes generate tension. For example, a younger generation may prefer to digital information exchange, while older generations may prefer printed materials and having immediate access to the front office to answer their questions.

Although each member of the team has personal strengths, weaknesses, and preferences, what unites NWDC is striving toward a common purpose and goals. NWDC aims to utilize the knowledge of senior staff members to help train and lead younger generations. This is accomplished by developing mentoring programs and classroom opportunities.

When team members rally around a common vision, purpose or goal, there is often a greater sense of unity that, in turn, translates into a better product possible.