Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 319,916 in the last 365 days.

Collaboration Across Six Generations of Naval Academy Grads

Note that dates used to define each generation are approximate.

·       Generation Z (1997–2012)

·       Millennials (1981–1996)

·       Generation Xers (1965–1980)

·       Baby boomers (1946–1964)

Multigenerational workforce offers significant benefits in terms of a range of experience and creative problem-solving skills. Each generation have different strengths and differences in styles. Varied expectations can sometimes generate tension. For example, a younger generation may prefer to digital information exchange, while older generations may prefer printed materials and having immediate access to the front office to answer their questions.

Although each member of the team has personal strengths, weaknesses, and preferences, what unites NWDC is striving toward a common purpose and goals. NWDC aims to utilize the knowledge of senior staff members to help train and lead younger generations. This is accomplished by developing mentoring programs and classroom opportunities.

When team members rally around a common vision, purpose or goal, there is often a greater sense of unity that, in turn, translates into a better product possible.

 

You just read:

Collaboration Across Six Generations of Naval Academy Grads

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.