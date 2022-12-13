USA Track and Field Star Signs With HPA Talent Agency

Chari Hawkins HPA Talent Chari Hawkins

Chari Hawkins has signed with powerhouse talent manager Paris D'Jon

Every Olympic cycle a new, inspiring and talented athlete starts to bubble in popularity and then explodes onto the scene. We believe Chari is that talent.” — Paris D'Jon

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chari Hawkins, the current USA Track and Field Team Captain, has recently signed with veteran talent manager, Paris D’Jon and his agency HPA Talent. Under his agency, HPA Talent, D’Jon manages some of the nation’s most promising athletes, musicians, and public figures.

Many sports fans will already be familiar with the name Chari Hawkins. While she now calls San Diego her home, she grew up in Rexburg, Idaho and competed in college for Utah State University. There, she became a five-time All American Athlete - and she hasn’t slowed down since. Chari who competes in both the indoor (Pentathlon) and outdoor (Pentathlon) events is in full training mode for her 2023 season.

Her professional career highlights include:

• 6 X Team USA Athlete

• 3 X Team USA Team Leader

• 2 X Team USA All-World Team

• 1 X USA Champion / Gold Medalist

• 2 X USA Bronze Medalist

• 1 X British Champion / Gold Medalist

• 2 X British Silver Medalist

• 2 X Olympic Trials

Chari has signed to HPA for all areas of representation, and if her extensive social media following is anything to go by - big things are ahead. For example, she regularly shares training updates for the 2023 season on her instagram page, which has amassed 535k followers and brand activations with the likes of companies such as Nike, FitBit, BodyArmor, Hyperice and more.

Chari Hawkins: Remember that name.

Paris D’Jon, in particular, was thrilled to welcome Chari to the agency, stating: “Every Olympic cycle a new, inspiring and talented athlete starts to bubble in popularity and then explodes onto the scene. We believe Chari is that talent.”

Chari is not only a highly skilled athlete (with a host of awards under her belt) - but she’s also got what it takes to inspire generations of younger athletes and sports fans across the country.

“Her on the track credentials speak for themselves. It's her off track personality, mentality and determination that will make her a household name in coming years”, continues D’Jon, “Remember that name: Chari Hawkins”.

HPA: In the Business of Chari Hawkins.

In the past, New York based HPA Talent has secured a wide range of high-profile campaigns for their talent, including Adidas, RedBull, Nike, Frito-Lay, Target, Bank of America, Captain Morgan and Audi to name. Since stepping into the “business” of Chari Hawkins, D’Jon notes that they receive multiple daily requests and offers, which are only getting larger. This is hardly surprising when you consider her talent on (and off) the track!

Chari is also thrilled about this partnership, stating, “Talking to Paris was like speaking to your inner self: the part of yourself that says you can do anything. He recognizes that I am more than an athlete and understands my aspirations on and off the track. His experience provides me with the confidence to focus on track, while letting him be the catalyst to accelerate my career and enable my full potential.”

From being a 5X Collegiate All American, Female Sportsman of the Year, and 6X USA athlete - all while building a community and inspiring others to follow their dreams - it's clear the best is yet to come!

More information is available from press contact Jenni Fence. To reach the company by email, reach out to marketing@hypeprojects.com

www.hpatalent.com/charihawkins

