Tentative 2023 Season Opening Dates
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department annually provides its best estimate for opening dates to help hunters prepare for hunting seasons.
Dates become official when approved by governor’s proclamation. Tentative opening dates for 2023 include:
|Season
|Tentative Opening Date
|Spring Turkey
|April 8
|Dove
|Sept. 1
|Deer and Pronghorn Bow, Mountain Lion
|Sept. 1
|Sharptail, Hun, Ruffed Grouse, Squirrel
|Sept. 9
|Youth Deer
|Sept. 15
|Youth Waterfowl
|Sept. 16
|Early Resident Waterfowl
|Sept. 23
|Youth Pheasant, Regular Waterfowl
|Sept. 30
|Pronghorn Gun
|Oct. 6
|Pheasant
|Oct. 7
|Fall Turkey
|Oct. 14
|Mink, Muskrat, Weasel Trapping
|Oct. 28
|Deer Gun
|Nov. 10
|Deer Muzzleloader
|Dec. 1