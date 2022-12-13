National Life Group breaks record, donating over $350K to 435 nonprofits through employer match program “Share the Good”
EINPresswire.com/ -- National Life Group employees, directors, and retirees donated over $350,000 to more than 435 organizations across the globe through the annual “Share the Good” program, in which the National Life Group Foundation matches gifts up to $2,000 during the month of November, making the overall amount given, more than $700,000.
Three hundred seventy-two employees, directors, and retirees made pledges this year, making this the highest number of donors and of dollars ever recorded for this initiative.
Over the years, more than $4.3 million has been raised to benefit thousands of charities.
Share the Good grew from a United Way campaign begun in 2008 into an opportunity for employees to choose their own charitable recipients in 2010. In 2015, the National Life Group Foundation began to offer a dollar-for-dollar match up to $2,000. Vermont Foodbank tops the list of recipients, and the number of employees participating has steadily increased over the past five years.
“Now, more than ever, our communities need support,” National Life Group Foundation President Beth Rusnock said. “The National Life brand is Doing Good by serving others. ‘Share the Good’ allows National Life to support our own employees and retirees in doing good for those that matter to them.”
Learn more here about National Life Group’s corporate philanthropy with programs that include LifeChanger of the Year, a commitment to ending childhood hunger, social responsibility, and supporting children’s mental health, among others.
“With rising costs continuing to put pressure on our neighbors across Vermont, contributions from partners like National Life, employees, and retirees, help the Vermont Foodbank and our network of over 300 partners statewide to provide millions of pounds of food so our neighbors can have the food they need and want,” shared John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Foodbank. “Deciding to pay for heating fuel, medicine, or putting food on the table should not be a decision our neighbors have to make. Share the Good means that the Vermont Foodbank is able to share with all people in Vermont when they need support.”
Learn more about the Foundation here.
About National Life Group
National Life is here to bring you peace of mind. We’ve been keeping our promises since 1848. Believe in tomorrow. Do good today. Learn more at NationalLife.com
Contact: Daphne Larkin, corporate communications, National Life Group, 802.229.3607.
National Life Group® is a trade name of National Life Insurance Company, founded in Montpelier, Vermont, in 1848, Life Insurance Company of the Southwest, Addison, Texas, chartered in 1955, and their affiliates. Each company of National Life Group is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. Life Insurance Company of the Southwest is not an authorized insurer in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.
Daphne Larkin
Three hundred seventy-two employees, directors, and retirees made pledges this year, making this the highest number of donors and of dollars ever recorded for this initiative.
Over the years, more than $4.3 million has been raised to benefit thousands of charities.
Share the Good grew from a United Way campaign begun in 2008 into an opportunity for employees to choose their own charitable recipients in 2010. In 2015, the National Life Group Foundation began to offer a dollar-for-dollar match up to $2,000. Vermont Foodbank tops the list of recipients, and the number of employees participating has steadily increased over the past five years.
“Now, more than ever, our communities need support,” National Life Group Foundation President Beth Rusnock said. “The National Life brand is Doing Good by serving others. ‘Share the Good’ allows National Life to support our own employees and retirees in doing good for those that matter to them.”
Learn more here about National Life Group’s corporate philanthropy with programs that include LifeChanger of the Year, a commitment to ending childhood hunger, social responsibility, and supporting children’s mental health, among others.
“With rising costs continuing to put pressure on our neighbors across Vermont, contributions from partners like National Life, employees, and retirees, help the Vermont Foodbank and our network of over 300 partners statewide to provide millions of pounds of food so our neighbors can have the food they need and want,” shared John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Foodbank. “Deciding to pay for heating fuel, medicine, or putting food on the table should not be a decision our neighbors have to make. Share the Good means that the Vermont Foodbank is able to share with all people in Vermont when they need support.”
Learn more about the Foundation here.
About National Life Group
National Life is here to bring you peace of mind. We’ve been keeping our promises since 1848. Believe in tomorrow. Do good today. Learn more at NationalLife.com
Contact: Daphne Larkin, corporate communications, National Life Group, 802.229.3607.
National Life Group® is a trade name of National Life Insurance Company, founded in Montpelier, Vermont, in 1848, Life Insurance Company of the Southwest, Addison, Texas, chartered in 1955, and their affiliates. Each company of National Life Group is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. Life Insurance Company of the Southwest is not an authorized insurer in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.
Daphne Larkin
National Life Group
+1 802-229-3607
email us here