Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 319,841 in the last 365 days.

Hiker Fatality on Mt. Willard, Crawford Notch

CONTACT:
Lt. Bradley R. Morse
Region Two Office, New Hampton, NH
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
December 10, 2022

Harts Location, NH – On Saturday, December 10, 2022, shortly after 10:30 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a hiker who had fallen off the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch. The hiker was accompanied by his wife and they were on the summit taking photos of the Crawford Notch area. The hiker’s wife heard her husband yell and looked over to notice him falling over the edge of the mountain down a steep cliff that extended to the bottom approximately 800 feet. Due to the icy conditions and steepness of the terrain, the hiker’s wife called 911 for assistance.

Conservation Officers responded along with members of Mountain Rescue Service (MRS). MRS Rescue Technicians were able to rappel down the cliff and eventually located the hiker at approximately 2:30 p.m. The subject was deceased and located approximately 300 feet below the summit of Mt. Willard.

MRS team members assisted by Conservation Officers were able to extract the subject from the face of the cliff and bring him to the summit of Mt. Willard. The man was then carried to the Mt. Willard trailhead parking area arriving at 6:45 p.m.

The subject’s name and personal information are being withheld pending notification of family. No further information is available at this time.

The Mountain Rescue Service is comprised of highly skilled volunteers who respond to the most technical and demanding rescues in the state. They specialize in rope rescue in technical terrain on rock, ice, and swift water conditions. Their members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to MRS through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

You just read:

Hiker Fatality on Mt. Willard, Crawford Notch

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.