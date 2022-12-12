Hiker Fatality on Mt. Willard, Crawford Notch

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley R. Morse

Region Two Office, New Hampton, NH

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

December 10, 2022

Harts Location, NH – On Saturday, December 10, 2022, shortly after 10:30 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a hiker who had fallen off the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch. The hiker was accompanied by his wife and they were on the summit taking photos of the Crawford Notch area. The hiker’s wife heard her husband yell and looked over to notice him falling over the edge of the mountain down a steep cliff that extended to the bottom approximately 800 feet. Due to the icy conditions and steepness of the terrain, the hiker’s wife called 911 for assistance.

Conservation Officers responded along with members of Mountain Rescue Service (MRS). MRS Rescue Technicians were able to rappel down the cliff and eventually located the hiker at approximately 2:30 p.m. The subject was deceased and located approximately 300 feet below the summit of Mt. Willard.

MRS team members assisted by Conservation Officers were able to extract the subject from the face of the cliff and bring him to the summit of Mt. Willard. The man was then carried to the Mt. Willard trailhead parking area arriving at 6:45 p.m.

The subject’s name and personal information are being withheld pending notification of family. No further information is available at this time.

The Mountain Rescue Service is comprised of highly skilled volunteers who respond to the most technical and demanding rescues in the state. They specialize in rope rescue in technical terrain on rock, ice, and swift water conditions. Their members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to MRS through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.