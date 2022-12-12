Stopping fake goods

VIETNAM, December 12 - According to VICOFA, as of the end of 2022, Việt Nam exported 1.4 million tonnes of coffee, worth more than US$3.2 billion, contributing to the total export turnover of the country's agricultural, forestry, and fishery products.
