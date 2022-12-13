The Realization Group appoints new CEO to drive next stage of growth

Specialist financial services marketing and communications agency The Realization Group has announced the appointment of Ollie Cadman as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialist financial services marketing and communications agency, The Realization Group (TRG), has announced the appointment of Ollie Cadman as Chief Executive Officer. In this new role, Cadman will drive TRG’s ambitious strategy for scaling in 2023 and beyond. His appointment reinforces the agency’s leadership and success in promoting firms across the spectrum of FinTech, traditional and decentralised finance.

Cadman will work alongside co-founders Melanie Budden and Colin Slight to execute the company's strategic agenda to expand its footprint and offerings within global financial markets. This appointment concludes a number of recent updates to the senior team including:

addition of Helen Disney, Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets, and Peter Evison, Director of Operations to the TRG Board

appointment of Directors Wendy Chan (North America) and Carina Evison (EMEA) to the Leadership Team

Cadman was previously Chief Product Officer at Eventus where he led the firm’s global product management and go-to-market initiatives. Prior to this, he held senior management roles at several financial services and FinTech firms, including Vela (now Exegy), J.P. Morgan and London Stock Exchange Group.

Guy Remond, TRG Chairman said: “Ollie’s appointment caps a year of rapid growth and success for TRG. In 2022, we have consolidated our position as an industry-leading consultative marketing and communications agency in financial services. We have also grown our influence as educators and commentators, positioning firms at the intersection of traditional and decentralised finance.”

Remond continued: “We are delighted to welcome Ollie to the TRG team and very much looking forward to harnessing his expertise and experience to drive our next phase of development.”

Cadman commented: “As a previous client of TRG, I was always impressed with the firm’s specialist approach to elevating financial markets participants, allowing them to achieve visibility in a crowded marketplace and converting that into tangible growth. TRG has built a world-class team with wide-ranging industry knowledge and experience. I’m pleased to have this unique opportunity to realise the firm’s significant potential in the years to come.”

Among other significant milestones in 2022:

TRG was voted ‘Best PR, Communications, and Marketing Firm’ in the Institutional Asset Manager Awards

Helen Disney was ranked among the 100 Most Inspirational Women in Blockchain

== Ends ==

About The Realization Group

Established in 2002, The Realization Group is a B2B consultancy-led marketing agency operating at the intersection of TradFi and DeFi. We are a team of subject matter experts in the Financial Markets, spanning traditional markets, FinTech and Digital Assets. TRG enables clients to maximise visibility in the market and accelerate growth by offering a full range of marketing and media communications services, creating the right strategy, and employing the most effective tactics to deliver tangible results.