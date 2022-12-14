Charles Dickens Foundation + NEURALIGN launch A Christmas Carol cognitive therapy game + $500,000 programs donations

Neuralign and Charles Dickens Heritage Foundation present their special edition A Christmas Carol game for struggling readers Launch of Charles Dickens Heritage Foundation and Neuralign: A Christmas Carol Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri speaks at the Ukraine Volya event with Masha Kalinina at the Pierce School. Photo of Lady Gaga by Markus + Indrani.

A Christmas Carol Revolutionary Cognitive Development Program for Dyslexic and Struggling Readers of All Ages

A Christmas Carol celebrates Christmas with acts of kindness and charity. The NEURALIGN team are serious agents of change by helping struggling readers the world over.” — Jeanne-Marie Dickens, Founder of the Charles Dickens Heritage Foundation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charles Dickens Heritage Foundation and Neuralign Nonprofit today announced their collaboration and launch of NEURALIGN: A Christmas Carol.

NEURALIGN, the premium program helping struggling readers, used by learning professionals worldwide, is now available for use at home. This evidence-based game for people of all ages with dyslexia, ADHD, and other learning disabilities, improves their reading by an average of 50% more words in just 12 weeks according to a report by the Center for Applied Cognitive Research, Carleton University.

This series of computer games features characters created by Charles Dickens, one of the world’s most loved novelists, beautifully illustrated, with narrations by his great-great-great-granddaughter Catherine Dickens. “Charles Dickens was a passionate philanthropist and children’s rights advocate, a spirit that has been carried on through his descendants and the Charles Dickens Heritage Foundation,” says Ingrid Poupart, CEO at NEURALIGN.

“Charles Dickens was a serious agent of change” notes Jeanne-Marie Dickens, Founder of the Charles Dickens Heritage Foundation. “His famous work, A Christmas Carol, celebrates Christmas with acts of kindness and charity. The NEURALIGN team are also serious agents of change in their unswerving dedication to helping struggling readers the world over. NEURALIGN: A Christmas Carol is a total game-changer in teaching people how to read, and when agents of change collaborate, the results are magical!”

“We believe Reading and Literacy are fundamental human rights, and aim to provide these for all," says Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, Chief Vision Officer and neurodiversity advocate, recognized at the United Nations as a Women's Entrepreneurship Distinguished Fellow and by Rotary International as a Max Mark Cranbrook Global Peacemaker. “To celebrate this launch, we’re donating $500,000 of NEURALIGN programs to nonprofits.

Last month a gift of $15,000 in NEURALIGN programs was donated to the Ukraine Volya Foundation which is helping three orphanages in Western Ukraine by bringing medicine, clothing and psychological support to displaced children. Announced by Indrani at the Pierce School, Washington D.C. Ukraine event, as she also donated one of her iconic photos of Lady Gaga worth $5000 to support neurodiverse orphans in Ukraine. NEURALIGN also provides programs to the Julien Foundation, Social Pediatric Center to support the Rights of the Child.

Features and benefits of NEURALIGN: A Christmas Carol include:

● Targets the root causes of reading resistance, making reading acquisition a smoother process.

● For every program bought a program will be donated to Neuralign “Right to Read” program for underprivileged students.

● An introductory holiday 25% discount with code #GIFT25 until the end of January 2023 (for home users only) at www.neuralign.org

For a chance to win Neuralign's 12 Days of Christmas giveaway, sign up on social media @neuralign @neuralign_edu #Givethegiftofreading.



ABOUT NEURALIGN (www.NEURALIGN.org) NEURALIGN is a nonprofit organization founded in 2018, committed to researching and developing programs that support the neurodiverse community and are accessible to underprivileged and at-risk communities. NEURALIGN International Inc. is an ed-tech software development company creating revolutionary, science-based programs for students with different learning needs.

ABOUT CHARLES DICKENS HERITAGE FOUNDATION (www.charlesdickensheritage.org) The foundation established in the 1990’s in the United Kingdom, is a nonprofit organization run by the descendants of Charles Dickens, that has raised over a million dollars to date for underprivileged and sick children.

ABOUT CANADVANCE (www.CanAdvance.com) CanAdvance is the exclusive distributor of Neuralign in the US. Since 2017, CanAdvance has worked with children with difficulties in academics or behavior, and has helped hundreds of students achieve lasting success. Founded by Yoel Greenfeld, whose expertise was formed as a teacher and principal over twenty years, CEO Moishe Greenfeld joined after seeing the incredible advancements CanAdvance and its TOLSIM process makes for children in their community.