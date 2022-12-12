Cellular Glass Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 668.4 Million Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 4.5%

Cellular Glass Market

Cellular glass is an insulating material with a sponge-like appearance manufactured at high temperatures using crushed glass and carbon or limestone.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Cellular Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on cellular glass industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global cellular glass market size reached US$ 515.0 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 668.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2022-2027.

Cellular glass represents an insulation material that has an appearance similar to sponge and is composed of crushed glass and limestone or carbon. It is available in block and shell and foam glass gravel categories. These cellular glass variants are lightweight, chemically inert, and fiber-free and have excellent mechanical properties as compared to other types of insulation materials. They further have high compressive strength and thermal conductivity. Consequently, cellular glass products find widespread applications in residential, commercial, and industrial construction across countries.

Request to Get the Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cellular-glass-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The growing demand for sustainable insulating materials with low environmental impact in numerous industries and the emerging trend of green roofs and fireproof building structures are primarily driving the cellular glass market. Moreover, the rising product usage in above and below-ground steam and chilled water pipes, on account of its non-corrosive and waterproofing features, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the elevating concerns towards the conservation of energy in buildings and the launch of stringent policies and fire codes by government bodies are also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the expanding need for insulation systems with low and predictive energy costs in cold storage and flotation devices is anticipated to propel the cellular glass market over the forecasted period.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cellular-glass-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Amity Insulation Group Inc.

• Benarx

• Jahan Ayegh Pars Co.

• Langfang Chaochem Thermal Insulation Materials Co. Ltd.

• Owens Corning

• Pinosklo

• Polydros Sociedad Anonima (S.A.)

• REFAGLASS TRADE s.r.o.

• SZECO Insulation Technology Co., Ltd.

• Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology Co. Ltd

• Zhejiang Zhenshen Insulation Technology Corp. Ltd

Cellular Glass Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, type and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Block and Shell

• Foam Glass Gravel

Breakup by Type:

• Open Glass

• Closed Glass

Breakup by Application:

• Construction

• Industrial

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.